A Place At Home Honors Franchise Excellence at 2026 Convention

Annual conference spotlights growth, leadership, caregiver excellence and the brand's global future under Dovida

OMAHA, Neb., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Place At Home, a growing home care franchise network serving communities across the country, welcomed franchise owners, caregivers and partners from across the country to Omaha for Ignite 2026 – the annual Franchise Owner Convention, held May 6–8. This year's theme, "Where Passion Meets Possibility," set the tone for two days of learning, connection and celebration.

More than 139 attendees participated in two days of programming featuring keynote speaker Ford Saeks, leadership presentations, hands-on workshops and nine expert-led roundtables focused on sales systems, caregiver retention, financial health, operational excellence and local public relations and marketing.

"Our annual convention is where the heart of this brand comes to life," said Dustin Distefano, COO of Franchise Operations at A Place At Home. "This year was about strengthening our owners and deepening our community, proving that when local leadership is backed by global support, there's no limit to what our system can achieve."

That global support comes from Dovida, the largest provider of home care services in the world, which acquired A Place At Home earlier this year.

Dovida executives, including Group CEO Paul Fritz, Group Chief Growth Officer Chris Alford, Group Chief People Officer Amanda Spencer, and North America CEO Mike Boyer, delivered a unified vision for the future. They highlighted global alignment, people-first strategy and the expanding resources available to A Place At Home franchise owners.

The gathering also was a chance to honor A Place At Home's top-performing franchise owners, team members and caregivers who exemplify the brand's We Are CARE philosophy.

"This year's convention showed what makes A Place At Home special," added DiStefano. "Our owners lead with compassion, operate with discipline and show up for their communities every day. Celebrating their achievements is a reminder of the impact they make nationwide."

2026 A Place At Home Award Winners.

Most Improved of the Year - Recognizes the location with the most improved revenue percentage from the previous year.

A Place At Home – Katy, TX owned by Becky Barrera

Growth Champion of the Year - Recognizes the location with the most improved revenue from the previous year.

A Place At Home – Dublin, OH owned by Fatema Kapasi.

Top Producer of the Year - Recognizes the owner with the highest revenue in the franchise system.

Natalie Watts owner of A Place At Home Little Rock and Hot Springs.

Rookie of the Year - Recognizes the top-performing location in their first full year.

A Place At Home – Montclair, NJ owned by Arturo & Tania Rosario.

Margain Master of the Year - Recognizes the location with the highest gross profit after payroll.

A Place At Home – Albuquerque, NM owned by Rachel Wommack

Top Performer of the Year - Recognizes the location with the highest revenue in the franchise system.

A Place At Home – Little Rock, AR owned by Natalie Watts.

Top Caregiver Retention of the Year

A Place At Home – West Chester, OH owned by Inenhe Khalid.

Top Caregiver Satisfaction of the Year

Top 3: Little Rock • North Texas • Dublin

Top Client Satisfaction of the Year

A Place At Home – Little Rock, AR owned by Natalie Watts.

Top Care Provider of the Year - Recognizes the location with the highest number of billable hours.

A Place At Home – Little Rock, AR owned by Natalie Watts.

Brand Ambassador of the Year - Recognizes the owner who consistently represents the A Place At Home™ brand, generating positive reviews, social engagement, and conducting validation calls.

Joscelyn & Sam Van Valzah owner of San Diego, CA.

Franchise Leader of the Year - Recognizes the owner that reports trends, develops creative strategies to improve efficiency and effectiveness, mentors other franchisees and competitive advantage to support the overall A Place At Home™ strategic business objectives.

Fatema Kapasi owner of A Place At Home Dublin, OH.

The Dina Jenney Spirit Award - Recognizing the owner who carries on the spirit of Dina Jenney - building with love, leading with strength, and caring without limits.

Paul Jenney Jr. owner of A Place At Home Berwyn, PA.

The Resilience Award - Recognizing the owner who turned challenge into purpose, showed up when it was hardest, and proved that real care never quits.

Marc Morris owner of A Place At Home Cypress, TX.

Founders Cup Award - Recognizing the owner for making major contributions and playing a significant role in the organization's success.

Neelima Gaikwad owner of A Place At Home Schaumburg, IL.

Diamond Club Members (Top 5% Revenue) - In recognition of being in the top 5% revenue in the franchise system

Natalie Watts owner of A Place At Home Little Rock, AR

Jerome Philips owner of A Place At Home Milwaukie, OR.

National Caregiver of the Year - Recognized for extraordinary commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care.

Ashia Sells, A Place At Home Lafayette, LA.

About A Place At Home

A Place At Home provides personalized senior-focused care services, including in-home care, care coordination, and assistance with finding and transitioning to senior living options. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, the company aims to help seniors stay safe, supported, and as independent as possible. A Place At Home is part of Dovida, a global home care provider. Visit aplaceathome.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Bella Giaquinto

[email protected]

754-888-6310

SOURCE A Place At Home