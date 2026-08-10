A Quieter Disclosure: Novelist Alex Lucio's "The Weight of a Dog" Arrives As a Full-Cast Cinematic Audio Drama, with Prestige-Series Adaptation in Active Development

A three-generation grief-and-guilt novel built on a quiet science-fiction spine — where non-human intelligence isn't a starship but a sixty-pound English bulldog

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a summer of loud arrivals, novelist Alex Lucio proposes the opposite: that non-human intelligence has always been here, whispering in our ears, and its vessel is not a starship but a sixty-pound English bulldog named Baloo. The Weight of a Dog — a novel of two families, three generations each, and the grief and guilt they inherit — arrives August 10 as a full-cast cinematic audio drama from Aloud by AdyCo. The production is the first fully-realized visible form of a novel that was always meant to be experienced across formats: a prestige-series adaptation is now in active development, with the pilot script complete and casting underway.

Sketch-to-screen development for the prestige-series adaptation of The Weight of a Dog. Speed Speed The Weight of a Dog: An Immersive Audio Drama. Cover art by Marko Mar. Published by Aloud by AdyCo. Author Alex Lucio with Baloo, the English bulldog whose namesake anchors the novel The Weight of a Dog.

TWO FAMILIES. SIX GENERATIONS. ONE FREQUENCY.

The novel traces three generations of a family's grief and guilt riding on the spine of a scifi mystery. Two families carry inheritances neither generation can quite name. Both move, without knowing it, toward the same convergence: a documented 19 Hz infrasound frequency, the acoustic architecture of the Great Pyramid, and a presence that has been trying to reach humanity across four hundred years — patient as stone, quiet as breath.

"This is a story about frequencies humans stopped hearing, about breath as an instrument, about voices persisting across generations," Lucio said. "It's not a story about lights in the sky. It's a story about what has always been whispering in the ears of men".

THE AUDIO DRAMA AS CINEMATIC PROOF-OF-CONCEPT

Aloud by AdyCo produced The Weight of a Dog as a full-cast audio drama with declared cinematic intent — a deliberate step in demonstrating the novel's screen form. Sound design, mix, and score were engineered by Panos Koutselinis in Athens. Voice casting was performed with ElevenLabs AI at Lucio's direction, with human production decisions on every frame. AI narration is disclosed transparently at every retailer.

The novel's speculative apparatus is drawn from published research: infrasound at 19 Hz, Penrose-Hameroff quantum consciousness, the measurable acoustics of the Great Pyramid, clinically-validated deep-pressure therapy. Lucio, a medical device inventor with 20+ patents, built every speculative leap from documented physics.

AVAILABILITY

The Weight of a Dog: An Immersive Audio Drama is available August 10, 2026, on Spotify and directly at alexlucio.me. Wide distribution — Audible, Apple Books, Kobo, Storytel, Scribd, OverDrive, Hoopla — rolls out through August and September via Author's Republic. The illustrated second edition of the print and ebook novel arrives August 16, 2026, from Palmetto Publishing.

Retail: $22.99 USD | ISBN: 979-8-9972894-0-9 | Runtime: 14h 39m

Alex Lucio is available for interviews. Requests: [email protected].

Press Contact: Rebecca Fernandez, Marketing Manager Aloud by AdyCo [email protected], 863.232.7452

SOURCE Aloud by AdyCo