A Real Estate Agent Built What the Industry Hasn't Yet -- Using Nothing but AI

CHEVY CHASE, Md., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Irina Norrell & Co., a Compass-affiliated real estate team serving the Washington, DC metropolitan area, announced today the launch of irinanorrell.com, a 97-page consumer education platform covering DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The site offers jurisdiction-specific closing cost calculators, step-by-step transaction guides, monthly market analysis, and 36 in-depth neighborhood profiles — resources designed to give buyers and sellers the information they need to make confident decisions about their largest financial investment. No existing digital resource — home search sites, national brokerage websites, or real estate agent websites — provides this combination of process explanation, cost transparency, and hyperlocal market insight across three distinct jurisdictions.

Irina Norrell, founder of Irina Norrell & Co. with Compass

The launch comes eighteen months after the National Association of Realtors settlement decoupled buyer and seller agent commissions, introducing new requirements including buyer agency agreements and separate commission negotiations. While the settlement's long-term aim is greater fairness and transparency, the transition has generated widespread consumer confusion about the roles of buyers' and sellers' agents, how compensation works, and which changes stem from the new regulations versus market-driven practices.

The platform was developed entirely using artificial intelligence — a first for a resource of this scope in residential real estate. Norrell, who had no prior technical background, used AI to design, code, and build the site over an eleven-month period without a web developer. The project represents a new model for how individual agents and small teams can produce institutional-quality consumer resources that previously required significant financial investment to develop and maintain.

"Ever since I got into real estate, I've been trying to build a resource like this — but limited resources meant accepting a result that never matched the vision. This time would have ended the same way if not for the growing conversation around AI in real estate. Everyone has been asking how AI could help agents — I think I found one way. This site is what happens when an agent and AI collaborate to build something useful for consumers — at a scale that wasn't possible for a small team before." — Irina Norrell, Founder, Irina Norrell & Co.

"This site answers every question we ever asked you — and ones we didn't know to ask." — Tina R., former client

About Irina Norrell & Co.

Irina Norrell & Co. is a family real estate team with Compass, licensed in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, specializing in Upper Northwest DC, Montgomery County, and Northern Virginia. The team's approach is built on the principle that transparency and preparation produce the best outcomes. Services include complimentary staging and pre-listing inspections, relocation services, and a hybrid sale option as an alternative to the traditional listing process.

A companion essay and full media kit are available at https://irinanorrell.com/media/

Irina Norrell & Co. | Compass | 5471 Wisconsin Ave #300, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 | irinanorrell.com

Contact: Irina Norrell | [email protected] | (202) 495-8373 | irinanorrell.com

SOURCE Irina Norrell & Co. with Compass