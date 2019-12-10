A Special Live Musical Performance From "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" Featured As Hotel Association of New York City Foundation (HANYC Foundation) Hosts Annual "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala"

The event was co-chaired by Vijay Dandapani , President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City; Hermann Elger , Chairman, Hotel Association of NYC Foundation; and Fred Grapstein , Chairman, Hotel Association of New York City.

The HANYC Foundation honored Ian Schrager, Entrepreneur, Ian Schrager Company, and The Shubert Organization. Accepting on behalf of The Shubert Organization was Robert E. Wankel, President, The Shubert Organization.

Introducing Mr. Schrager and Mr. Wankel was Jonathan M. Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels.

The event included cocktails, red carpet photographs, dinner and the performance.

The Host Committee included Charles Flateman, Executive VP, Business Development, Shubert Organization; Karambir Kang, Area Director - USA, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris; Lisa Linden, President & CEO, LAK Public Relations; Tyler Morse, CEO, MCR Development; Charlotte St. Martin, President, The Broadway League; Alan Steel, President & CEO, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center; and Jonathan M. Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels.

A pair of Delta One Round-trip Business (US 48/Canada) airline tickets were raffled off at the event.

Established in 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Its membership comprises nearly 300 of the finest hotels in New York City, representing more nearly 80,000 rooms and 50,000 employees. http://www.hanyc.org/

The HANYC Foundation seeks to advance issues of importance to hotels such as economic viability, sustainability and corporate and social responsibility through educational and crisis relief initiatives.

The HANYC Foundation (Federal ID #83-3283722) is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

SOURCE Hotel Association of New York City Foundation