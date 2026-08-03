A Table You're Afraid to Ruin, and Guests You Want to Impress: The Hidden-Layer Secret Smart Hosts Use Before the Holidays

With Labor Day, Rosh Hashanah and Thanksgiving approaching, a New York family business explains why some tables feel as luxurious as a fine hotel's — and how any table can, while being protected for decades

WOODMERE, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every host knows the feeling. The table is set, the candles are lit, the guests are seated — and all evening, one eye stays on the table itself. The hot platter. The sweating pitcher. The one piece of furniture in the house that holds every birthday and holiday memory, one careless moment from a permanent mark.

And underneath that worry sits a quieter frustration: even dressed in a beautiful tablecloth, the table never quite feels the way it does at a fine hotel — where plates settle instead of clack, and glasses hush instead of ring.

The same table, set two ways - bare, and dressed with a tablecloth over a custom table pad. The hidden layer beneath the cloth is what gives a formal table its plush feel and protects the wood from heat and moisture. (Photo: Table Pads Pro)

According to a family that has been solving both problems since 1980, the answer is the same, and it's built in layers, the way formal homes have always set a table.

The layer nobody sees. Beneath the tablecloth in truly formal homes there has always been a padded layer — and it is the secret to both the feel and the protection. A custom table pad, handcrafted in four layers (a velvet underside gentle on the finish, a dense core that shields the wood from heat up to 550°F, a felt layer that gives every place setting its plush, quiet, substantial landing, and a smooth vinyl top), protects every inch of the surface while transforming how the table receives everything set upon it.

"The tablecloth was never the whole story," says Eric Partouche, owner of Table Pads Pro. "The cloth is the dress — the pad is the difference. Guests can't see it, but everyone at the table feels it. It's why so many people can't figure out why their table doesn't feel formal even with a beautiful cloth on it. They're missing the layer underneath."

The layer everyone sees. Over the pad goes the tablecloth, and now the elegance rests on substance: a table that looks beautiful, feels luxurious, and is genuinely safe under it all.

And when the guest list grows, the same layered logic extends the table itself: the company's custom-fitted Add-A-Seat extender rests on top of the existing table to enlarge it for big occasions, then stores away flat when the holiday ends.

"People spend real money on a beautiful table and then spend years afraid of it," Eric says. "The layers end that. For far less than the cost of replacing the table, the one you already love is protected for decades, feels like a fine hotel's every time you set it, and is still beautiful thirty years from now. We hear from families still using pads my father made in the 1980s."

Each piece is made to order to the exact shape of the customer's table — rounded corners, curves and extension leaves included. The company recommends ordering ahead of the fall holidays, its busiest season.

About Table Pads Pro

Table Pads Pro (LSK Creations LLC) is a family business handcrafting custom table pads, table extenders, and tablecloths in New York since 1980, protecting the tables of more than 50,000 families across all 50 states. Learn more at https://www.tablepadspro.com.

Media Contact:

Eric Partouche

Table Pads Pro

888-929-4940

https://www.tablepadspro.com

SOURCE Table Pads Pro