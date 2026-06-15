A Top-10 Hospital Now Runs 24% of All Patient Payments Through AI -- Two Months After Go-Live

Grace, the First AI Collection Agent to Fully Replace a Live Agent, Is Now in General Release: Early Adopters Report 63% More Payments, 47% More Accounts Worked, and 60% Faster Collection Cycles

PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two months after deploying Grace, a top-10 U.S. healthcare facility now processes 24% of all patient payments through an AI agent — with no human collector involved — and patient satisfaction scores are outperforming live agents. Today, Intelligent Contacts moves Grace from nearly a year of live beta deployment into general release: the first AI collection agent trained on a decade of real conversations, capable of fully replacing a live agent across every stage of the collections process, in complete compliance with FDCPA, FCRA, TCPA, and HIPAA.

Intelligent Contacts Inc Intelligent Contacts Inc

Grace isn't a chatbot or an IVR. She negotiates payment plans, handles disputes, and closes discounted settlements — entirely on her own, at scale. She processes complex business rules at the company, line-of-business, or individual account level, working multiple accounts simultaneously without losing a single detail. In healthcare, where a single patient visit can generate eight bills across four providers, Grace accepts one payment and routes every dollar automatically. She maintains a complete, uninterrupted record of every consumer interaction across voice, SMS, email, and chat — no context lost, no handoff gaps. Organizations can be live the same day, with even complex enterprise deployments completed in one to two weeks.

Across early adopters, the results are consistent: a 47% increase in accounts worked, a 63% increase in payments collected, and collection cycles that run 60% faster.

"Grace knows how to resolve accounts because she's seen how real agents do it — millions of times. We didn't train her on synthetic data or scripted scenarios. We trained her on 10 years of actual collection conversations, across every account type, debt age, industry, income level, and geography. She isn't a pilot program. She's the whole point."

— Jeff Mains, CEO, Intelligent Contacts

That depth of real-world refinement was only possible because of how Intelligent Contacts operates. The company has been bootstrapped for over a decade — no outside investors, no VC board, no pressure to ship a pitch deck dressed up as software. The AI collections market is littered with vendors who raised millions, made big promises, and delivered systems that never went live. Several of Grace's current clients spent years — and real money — trying to get competing AI solutions into production before switching to Intelligent Contacts and going live within a week. That isn't luck. It's what happens when you build for results instead of rounds.

Grace is available now. Intelligent Contacts isn't announcing what AI collection could be. They're showing what it already is. Experience what's possible at https://intelligentcontacts.com/graceai

ABOUT INTELLIGENT CONTACTS

Intelligent Contacts is an all-in-one AI contact center, unified communications, and payments platform built for compliance-driven industries. Trusted by hundreds of organizations, the company brings voice, SMS, email, chat, and payments together in a single platform — from first contact to final payment. Founded over a decade ago and bootstrapped to eight-figure revenue, Intelligent Contacts serves clients across healthcare, financial services, and collections. Learn more at intelligentcontacts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Riquelme | Intelligent Contacts

[email protected] | intelligentcontacts.com | 972-784-5600

SOURCE Intelligent Contacts Inc