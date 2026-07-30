A Utility Ran the Numbers on a Battery It Could Pick Up and Move, Then Bought Two of Them Outright

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD)

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The cleanest validation a young technology company can get is a customer who tries it, likes it, and then writes a check to own it. That is what just happened to a Nasdaq-listed maker of battery systems you can pick up and move. A Kansas electric cooperative that had been running two of the company's mobile batteries on a trial basis decided the savings were real enough to stop renting the idea and start owning the hardware.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD), through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, announced that DSO Electric Cooperative has placed two customer-owned NOMAD Battery Energy Storage Systems into ongoing seasonal operation, following a successful 2025 peak-shaving pilot and the purchase of the units. It is a small deal in dollar terms, but a meaningful one in what it signals: a utility moving from pilot participant to owner-operator is the kind of proof point an emerging company builds a commercial story on.

From Renting an Idea to Owning the Hardware

The systems in question are the NOMAD Travelers, transportable battery energy storage units that the Kansas-based cooperative has folded into its seasonal peak-demand management strategy. The premise is simple and the economics are specific. Electric cooperatives and utilities buy wholesale power based in part on their peak periods of demand, and during those windows even brief usage spikes can move monthly charges substantially. By charging the batteries when demand is low and discharging that stored energy during peak-load events, a utility can shave the top off those spikes and reduce the demand charges that follow.

DSO ran that playbook during a 2025 pilot, and the results were concrete enough to change the relationship. The pilot projected more than US$100,000 in seasonal demand-charge savings, which prompted the cooperative to purchase the two units for continued use rather than send them back. Two NOMAD Traveler units had been integrated into DSO's distribution network in less than one day during the pilot, with minimal site preparation, demonstrating that mobile battery storage could meet seasonal peak-demand requirements without committing the assets to a single location for their entire operating lives.

For NOMAD, the conversion is the whole point. "DSO's transition from a pilot participant to an owner-operator provides validation of both our technology and the value proposition of transportable energy storage," said Geordan Pursglove, Chief Executive Officer of NOMAD. He argued that utilities need new ways to address rising electricity demand, aging infrastructure, and long lead times for conventional grid expansion, and that the company's approach lets them "deploy utility-scale storage where it is needed, reposition it as operating requirements change, and avoid many of the siting and construction constraints associated with permanent installations."

The customer's actions said as much as any statement could. Based on the pilot's results, DSO elected to purchase the two units and incorporate them into its ongoing seasonal operations, part of a broader effort to manage wholesale power costs for its members. A member-owned cooperative spending its members' money to keep hardware it could have returned is about as clean a signal of satisfaction as this kind of deal produces.

Why a Battery With Wheels Is a Different Product

The word doing the heavy lifting in NOMAD's pitch is transportable. Most utility-scale storage is built where it is needed and stays there for its entire life, which means the siting, permitting and construction work has to be justified against a single location's needs for fifteen or twenty years. A system that can be relocated changes that math. Because the units can be moved, a utility can use a single asset across multiple locations and applications as operating requirements evolve, rather than stranding capacity in one place when the need shifts somewhere else.

That flexibility opens a longer list of jobs than peak shaving alone. NOMAD points to planned maintenance, temporary substation capacity, emergency response, storm restoration and renewable energy integration as additional applications for deployable grid support, all of them situations where a utility needs power in a specific place for a defined stretch of time rather than forever. The same rapidly deployable systems, the company notes, can also help address the rising electricity demand associated with AI infrastructure and hyperscale data center deployment, which is where a modest cooperative peak-shaving story connects to one of the largest demand shifts on the grid.

NOMAD's subsidiary president put the strategic case plainly. "The electric grid of the future will require infrastructure that is not only intelligent and resilient but also flexible," said John Travaglini, President of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems. As electricity demand grows and utilities face increasingly lengthy infrastructure development timelines, he argued, mobility will become an important characteristic of next-generation grid assets, and DSO's move into ongoing operations shows how transportable storage can progress "from a targeted pilot project to an integral part of a utility's long-term operating strategy."

A Small Deal Riding a Very Large Wave

The backdrop matters here more than the size of any single order. Energy storage has moved from a niche clean-technology theme into core grid infrastructure in a remarkably short time. Developers in the United States plan to build roughly 24 gigawatts of new utility-scale battery storage in 2026, surpassing the prior year's record, and global storage additions have been climbing at a double-digit clip as utilities lean on batteries to firm up intermittent renewables and to absorb the demand shock coming from electrification and data centers. That is the current NOMAD is trying to catch, and the companies already riding it help frame both the opportunity and the distance a company this size has to travel.

The companies below are far larger and further along than NOMAD, and they are referenced here solely as market and sector context. They are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of NOMAD Power Solutions, and their results are not indicative of NOMAD's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Fluence Energy (Nasdaq: FLNC) is the closest large-cap analogue to what NOMAD actually sells, a global bellwether in grid-scale battery storage that pairs its hardware with AI-enabled optimization software and carries a multibillion-dollar backlog and hyperscaler supply agreements. Fluence recently launched its Smartstack 10 MWh system and drew a fresh Buy initiation framing it as a leveraged play on battery demand from AI data centers, with the stock trending higher through early July. Fluence is the proof that utility-scale storage is a real, sizable business, at a scale NOMAD can point toward rather than claim.

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is the grid-infrastructure giant that defines the macro tailwind behind the entire storage trade. Spun out of General Electric, it supplies the power-generation and electrification equipment utilities are ordering at record pace, and its shares have been one of the market's clearest expressions of the AI-power-demand theme, up sharply in 2026 on a swelling backlog and repeated analyst target increases. GE Vernova is not a mobile-storage company, but it belongs in this context because it shows how much capital is flowing toward exactly the problem NOMAD addresses, the gap between surging electricity demand and the slow pace of conventional grid expansion.

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) approaches the same demand wave from the electrical-equipment side, supplying the switchgear, power management and grid-modernization gear that data centers and utilities are buying to keep pace with electrification. Its electrical order book has grown sharply on data-center demand, its shares have been among the strongest performers in the industrials complex over the past year, and it has been acquiring into data-center cooling to lean further into the trend. Eaton illustrates how broad the electrification build-out has become, and that the flexible-capacity problem NOMAD targets sits inside a much larger re-wiring of the grid.

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) is the purest listed expression of the AI-data-center-power theme the NOMAD release explicitly invokes. It provides the critical power and cooling infrastructure that keeps hyperscale facilities running, built a backlog around US$15 billion on triple-digit order growth, and joined the S&P 500 in 2026. Vertiv is a far larger and different kind of business than NOMAD, but its trajectory underlines the central point: AI data-center construction is a power problem before it is a compute problem, and rapidly deployable grid support is one of the tools utilities will reach for to solve it.

What to Watch

For NOMAD, the value of this announcement is not the revenue from two units, it is the template. The near-term question is whether the company can repeat the pilot-to-purchase conversion with other cooperatives and utilities, and whether the list of applications it describes, from storm restoration to temporary substation capacity to data-center support, turns into a diversified order book rather than a brochure. Watch for additional deployments, for repeat orders from existing customers like DSO, and for any move to quantify a backlog the way its larger peers do.

The macro setup is doing NOMAD no harm. Utility-scale storage is being built at a record pace, the AI-driven surge in electricity demand is structural rather than cyclical, and the specific pain point NOMAD targets, the mismatch between how fast demand is rising and how slowly permanent infrastructure gets built, is widely acknowledged across the industry. A transportable asset that can be redeployed as needs change is a coherent answer to that mismatch.

None of which guarantees the outcome. NOMAD is a small company competing in a field that includes some of the largest and best-capitalized names in power infrastructure, a single cooperative's purchase of two units is a starting point rather than a business, and the road from a validated pilot to durable, repeatable revenue is one many young hardware companies never finish. But NOMAD now has something it did not have before: a customer that tried the product, ran the numbers, and chose to own it. In a market this large and this early, that is a real place to start.

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Article Source:

[1] NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., "NOMAD Announces Operational Deployment of Two Mobile Battery Systems by DSO Electric Cooperative," July 29, 2026.

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