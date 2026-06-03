A World First: A Major Innovation in Blood Transfusion

BEVERLY, Mass., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 17 2026, France, The Armed Forces Blood Transfusion Centre (CTSA) in Paris reached a significant milestone by receiving Velico's first veliPod™, containerised spray dried plasma manufacturing system.

"This marks a significant milestone in the advancement of decentralised blood product manufacturing and reinforces French military leadership in dried plasma innovation" Richard Meehan, President and CEO, Velico.

World First: The inaugural veliPod™ installation at the French Armed Forces Blood Transfusion Centre (CTSA) in Paris, France, marks a major milestone in decentralized spray-dried plasma production. Speed Speed

The veliPod™ is a modular, containerised production facility housing Velico's FrontlineODP™ spray dried plasma manufacturing system, enabling on-site production of spray dried plasma. This breakthrough allows the French Military to establish a sovereign, large scale production of spray dried plasma, independent of traditional centralised manufacturing and cold chain constraints.

Built on a standard shipping container platform, the veliPod™ is engineered for rapid deployment into existing infrastructure, including military bases and blood centres. The system supports scalable production while being adaptable to regional requirements and operational environments.

"The veliPod requires only water and electricity, allowing production in a clean mobile environment without the need for heavy infrastructure such as clean rooms," specifies Chief Medical Officer Dr Jean-Jacques Lataillade, Director of the CTSA

Transforming Military and Civilian Trauma Care

Uncontrolled hemorrhage remains one of the leading causes of preventable death in trauma patients worldwide1. Spray dried plasma represents a potential transformative advancement in addressing this challenge.

Velico's FrontlineODP™ system converts liquid plasma into a stable, ultra lightweight powder that can be stored at ambient temperatures and rapidly rehydrated in under 2.5 minutes for transfusion.

Unlike conventional plasma, which requires strict cold chain management, spray dried plasma eliminates logistical barriers, significantly expanding access in remote, military, and emergency settings.

Enabling National Self-Sufficiency and Preparedness

The installation of the veliPod™ marks a shift toward plasma self-sufficiency, empowering nations to produce and stockpile critical blood products domestically. This decentralised production model is designed to strengthen national preparedness for mass casualty events, natural disasters, and military operations.

Today, global production of dried plasma remains critically constrained, at fewer than 50,000 units annually, far below both civilian and military demand. By contrast, during World War II, more than 10 million units of plasma were produced to meet operational needs. This stark gap underscores the urgent requirement for scalable, local manufacturing solutions in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment.

By combining speed, mobility, and technological efficiency, the veliPod™ aims to achieve a key operational objective: large-volume production. "The veliPod can produce upto 9,000units per year," states Dr. Lataillade.

"The French Military's adoption of the veliPod represents a major step forward in addressing global plasma shortages," said Richard Meehan, President and CEO of Velico. "By enabling domestic production of spray dried plasma, France is setting a new standard for preparedness, resilience, and innovation in trauma care."

Clinical Progress and Future Impact

Velico's FrontlineODP™ spray dried plasma has already demonstrated promising results in a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial, showing a strong safety profile without any serious adverse events. This progress underscores the potential for spray dried plasma to transform both civilian and military medicine.

With the deployment of the first VeliPod™, the French Military is not only advancing its own medical capabilities but also paving the way for a broader global adoption of decentralised plasma manufacturing - underscored by its strong belief in Velico's technology, demonstrated through an initial €1 million investment.

1 Sperry JL, et al. Prehospital Plasma during Air Medical Transport in Trauma Patients at Risk for Hemorrhagic Shock. N Engl J Med. 2018 Jul 26;379(4):315-326

CAUTION:

The FrontlineODP™ Spray Dried Plasma System has not received FDA or EU approval for any indication. Regulatory requirements of individual countries and regions will determine approval, clearance, or market availability.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. 75A50121C00059

About Velico

Velico is a private medical technology company, committed to the mission of eliminating preventable death from bleeding. Velico's global footprint encompasses facilities in the EU and United States. Velico will be opening a regional office in Paris later in 2026.

Velico personnel have substantial expertise and experience in transfusion medicine and medical device development. In support of its mission, Velico is developing partnerships with civilian, government and military blood center leadership, trauma surgeons, emergency medical physicians, military medics and first responders worldwide.

For more information visit www.veli.co

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