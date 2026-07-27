A2Z Cust2Mate Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced that the company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-317-6789 (U.S. toll-free), +972 3-374-1008 (Israel Tel Aviv), or 1-412-317-6789 (International). The live webcast of the call can be accessed using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=s59Aphpy

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart. Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect", "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.