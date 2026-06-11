AAE Members Secure 12 Save Your Tooth Month Proclamations Across the United States

Grassroots advocacy efforts help raise awareness of endodontic care and the importance of saving natural teeth

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) is proud to announce that 12 official Save Your Tooth Month proclamations were secured across the United States during May 2026, thanks to the advocacy efforts of dedicated AAE members who engaged with state and local lawmakers.

Save Your Tooth Month, celebrated each May as part of the AAE's Worth Saving initiative, raises public awareness about the importance of preserving natural teeth and the specialized care endodontists provide to help patients maintain healthy smiles. Through proclamation requests submitted to elected officials, AAE members helped bring statewide recognition to the value of endodontic care and the role endodontists play in promoting oral health.

The following AAE members successfully secured Save Your Tooth Month proclamations in their states:

Dr. Beth Damas – Illinois

Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim – Wisconsin

Dr. Katie Divine – Minnesota

Dr. Steven Katz – Ohio

Dr. Brad Gettleman – Arizona

Dr. Mark Schachman – Kentucky

Dr. Dentonio Worrell – Hawaii

Dr. Natasha Flake – Washington

Dr. Kayla Tavares Tio – Texas

Dr. Elizabeth Shin Perry – Massachusetts

Dr. Kenneth Wiltbank – Oregon

New York proclamation secured by unknown AAE member

"These proclamations help elevate awareness of the importance of saving natural teeth and recognizing endodontists as the specialists in doing so," said AAE President Dr. Craig Noblett. "We are grateful to our members who took the initiative to connect with lawmakers in their communities and advocate for the specialty. Their efforts help educate policymakers and the public about the value of endodontic care and its impact on patients' health and quality of life."

The proclamation campaign is part of the AAE's broader advocacy and public awareness efforts during Save Your Tooth Month. By encouraging members to engage directly with elected officials, the Association continues to expand recognition of endodontics and reinforce the message that saving natural teeth is often the best option for long-term oral health.

Each proclamation serves as an opportunity to educate communities about the benefits of preserving natural teeth, the advanced training endodontists receive, and the important role they play in diagnosing and treating tooth pain and infection.

The AAE thanks all members who participated in this year's proclamation campaign and helped advance awareness of the specialty through grassroots advocacy.

To learn more about Save Your Tooth Month and the AAE's Worth Saving initiative, visit aae.org/saveteeth.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists is a dental specialty organization recognized by the American Dental Association and a global resource for knowledge, research and education for the profession, members and the public. Representing more than 8,000 members worldwide, endodontists are specialists in saving teeth and have additional training and use specialized techniques and technologies to perform root canal treatment and diagnose and treat tooth pain. For more information, visit aae.org. For patient-focused information, visit aae.org/patients.

CONTACT:

Kim FitzSimmons, MBA, CAE, AAiP

[email protected], 312-872-0458

Elisabeth Lisican

[email protected], 312-872-0460

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists (AAE)