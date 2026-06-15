AAFCPAs Named a 2026 'Best Place to Work' by Boston Business Journal

Independent, B Corp™ CPA Firm Links Award to Culture of Purpose, Flexibility, and Client-Centric Service

BOSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAFCPAs, a premier, independently owned CPA and advisory firm, today announced it has been named to the Boston Business Journal's 2026 'Best Places to Work' list. The award, based directly on employee feedback, recognizes the firm's exceptional work environment and its commitment to building a culture that benefits both its team and its clients.

As an independently owned Certified B Corporation™, AAFCPAs is not driven by private equity or a national parent structure. This allows the firm to invest in what matters most: its people. The result is a culture of purpose, collaboration, and flexibility, reflected in an overall employee engagement score of 80.5 percent favorable—exceeding the accounting industry benchmark. Team members cited trust in leadership, strong camaraderie, and a genuine work-life balance as key reasons they are proud to work at AAFCPAs. This culture is grounded in a clear set of core values that define how the firm works and supports its people.

"This recognition comes directly from our team and is a testament to the culture of purpose and respect we have built together," said Dawn Hagman, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Chief Talent Management Officer at AAFCPAs. "We believe when talented people are supported with flexibility, meaningful work, and opportunities for growth, they can build lasting careers. That commitment shapes the client experience, with teams who know each organization well and bring deeper insight year after year."

For clients, the firm's award-winning culture translates into a distinct service advantage. The stability and high morale of AAFCPAs' teams lead to deeper relationships, more efficient engagements, and a consistent, high-value experience. Clients partner with a cohesive team that understands their organization, not a revolving door of new faces.

"This year's companies have once again set the bar for retaining top talent," said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal. "In such a competitive hiring environment, the Best Places to Work employers continue to outshine their peers."

The businesses that met criteria for the award participated in employee-engagement surveys by Quantum Workplace, rating factors like work environment, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, and benefits. The top-rated companies are listed across five size categories.

The Best Places to Work celebration was held in-person on June 11th at The Westin Copley Place from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM. The special publication appeared in the June 12th weekly edition of the Boston Business Journal.

About AAFCPAs

AAFCPAs is a premier independently owned CPA and advisory firm with a global presence. The firm distinctly serves privately held businesses, public and pre-IPO companies, nonprofit organizations, and wealthy individuals/estates with complex financial needs through audit, tax, and advisory solutions grounded in sound judgment.

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Boston, AAFCPAs employs 400+ professional advisors who are relationship focused, committed to service excellence, and inspired by meaningful work that has positive social impact. Clients appreciate the exceptional value of our pragmatic solutions and rely on the firm for clarity when decisions carry lasting financial and regulatory consequences.

AAFCPAs is a Certified B Corporation™. This designation reflects our people-first culture and commitment to do well by doing good. We donate 10 percent of our profits annually back to nonprofits.

SOURCE AAFCPAs