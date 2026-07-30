AAi Labels & Decals Acquires Guaranteed Labels

Acquisition expands platform's production capabilities and customer base

JONESBORO, Ariz., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAi Labels & Decals ("AAi"), a portfolio company of Portrait Capital, today announced that it has acquired Guaranteed Labels ("Guaranteed") of Moody, Alabama. The transaction marks the second acquisition for AAi's label platform and a significant step forward in its strategy of partnering with founder and family-owned label converters across North America.

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Founded in 1988, Guaranteed has built a reputation for responsiveness, technical problem-solving, and long-tenured relationships with customers across the country. The combination expands the platform's production capacity, product range, and sales coverage.

"Guaranteed has spent nearly four decades earning the trust of its customers by solving problems quickly and doing what it says it will do," said Lynn Higgs, Chief Executive Officer of AAi. "That is exactly the kind of business we want to support."

Scott Noell will continue to serve customers at the combined company.

"We built this business one relationship at a time, and I wanted to be sure whoever came next would take care of our customers the way we have," said Scott Noell. "Lynn and the AAi team understand this industry deeply and share our values."

"Guaranteed is a natural fit for the platform and reflects the people-first approach we intend to continue," said Justin Burris, Managing Partner at Portrait Capital. "We're excited to partner with Scott and welcome conversations with other label companies thinking about what comes next."

About AAi Labels & Decals

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Jonesboro, Arkansas, AAi Labels & Decals serves customers across North America with custom label and decal products that support safety, compliance, and branding needs. With more than five decades of experience, AAi continues to be recognized for its commitment to quality, service, and innovation. Learn more at www.labelsanddecals.com.

About Guaranteed Labels

Founded in 1988 and based in Moody, Alabama, Guaranteed Labels provides a broad range of custom label solutions backed by technical support and long-standing customer relationships.

About Portrait Capital

Founded in 2022, Portrait Capital is a private equity firm that partners with founders and families to build enduring businesses. The firm acquires niche industrial and business service companies, honoring their legacy while providing the resources and expertise to accelerate growth. With a long-term orientation and collaborative approach, Portrait Capital supports leadership, strengthens businesses, and drives strategic expansion. Learn more at www.portraitcap.com.

SOURCE Portrait Capital, LLC