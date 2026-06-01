AAR announces participation in 2026 William Blair Growth Stock Conference

WOOD DALE, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today that the Company's senior management will participate in the 2026 William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 3, 2026.

The 2026 William Blair Growth Stock Conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois. On June 3, 2026, John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO, will present at 1:20 p.m. Central Time, followed by an investor breakout session at 2 p.m. Central Time. Additionally, Holmes and Dylan Wolin, AAR's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one and group investor meetings throughout the event.

On June 3, 2026, associated materials will become available on AAR's website at: https://www.aarcorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/. The presentation will be streamed at https://event.summitcast.com/view/DTqswnj6gGSWZ7ywFcvpAo/YeVEvToSc4YSrpgRM6quC2 and will be available for 180 days.

For more information about this event or to schedule a meeting with AAR's senior management, please contact AAR's Investor Relations at [email protected].

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply; Repair, Engineering, and Software; Government Solutions; and Legacy Commercial Programs. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

Contact:

Chris Tillett – Investor Relations

+1-630-227-5830

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.