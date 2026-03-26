MIAMI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Chan, RN announces the launch of The QD Fund for Mental Health Scholarship Award, a national scholarship initiative designed to recognize students who have demonstrated resilience through personal hardship and who are committed to strengthening mental health awareness within healthcare professions. Founded by Aaron Chan, RN, the scholarship reflects a mission to support individuals whose lived experiences inspire meaningful careers serving others.

Recognizing these realities, Aaron Chan, RN establishes The QD Fund for Mental Health Scholarship Award to support students who understand these challenges personally and who are determined to improve the culture surrounding mental health within healthcare environments.

Founded by Aaron Chan, RN, The QD Fund prioritizes students whose personal experiences with hardship have shaped their perspective on mental wellness and their dedication to helping others.

The essay prompt asks applicants to describe how lived experiences have shaped their perspective on mental wellness and how those insights will guide their future contributions to patient care, mental health advocacy, or healthcare leadership. Essays must be original and reflective of the applicant's voice, values, and goals, with a maximum length of 1,800 characters.

Through this process, Aaron Chan, RN encourages students to demonstrate thoughtful reflection, authenticity, and a genuine commitment to advancing mental health awareness within their chosen healthcare profession.

The scholarship award offered through The QD Fund for Mental Health Scholarship Award is valued at $10,000. The initiative is designed to help reduce financial barriers that students often encounter during their academic journey, including tuition costs, clinical training requirements, and professional development opportunities.

The application deadline for The QD Fund for Mental Health Scholarship Award is November 15, 2026, and the selected recipient will be announced on December 15, 2026.

The program is structured in collaboration with QD Apparel (QD Holdings Inc.), a purpose-driven apparel brand founded by Aaron Chan, RN.

By supporting students at critical stages of their academic journey, Aaron Chan, RN continues to build a pathway for healthcare professionals who combine lived experience with professional dedication to mental wellness.

SOURCE QD Fund for Mental Health Scholarship Award