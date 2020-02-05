ABACUS Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie's List Super Service Award for the Sixth Time

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ABACUS Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is excited to announce for the sixth time that they have been awarded Angie's List Super Service Award Winner. Past years include 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 and now in 2017 for Heating & A/C, Electrical, Water Heaters, Lighting; Drain Cleaning; Air Duct Cleaning & Plumbing. This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2017.

"The service providers that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award demonstrate the level of excellence that members have come to expect," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These pros are top-notch and absolutely deserve recognition for the trustworthy and exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year and overall."

Angie's List Super Service Award 2017 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check, record a current trade license attestation and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.

Only about 5 percent of the companies ABACUS competes with in the Houston area are able to earn the Super Service Award. It represents consistently great customer service.

Abacus' CEO, Alan O'Neill, commented, "We are very honored to once again receive the Angie's List Super Service Award for 2017. This award is a great testimony to the hard working team members at Abacus who come to work every day and give maximum effort to deliver World Class service. We truly have extraordinary people, delivering extraordinary results."

About Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is a full service residential contractor that has been serving the greater Houston area since 2003. Abacus is a member of the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce and has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau of Houston. Abacus is licensed, insured and offers 24/7 emergency service. To learn more about Abacus Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical, visit www.abacusplumbing.net or call (713) 812-7070. License Numbers: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 30557

