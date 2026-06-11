AblePay Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Patients Save on Healthcare

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AblePay Health, a leader in patient financial engagement and healthcare affordability solutions, proudly celebrates the 10th anniversary of its founding this month. Since launching in June 2016, AblePay has remained committed to a simple but powerful mission: helping patients better manage healthcare costs while supporting providers with stronger patient engagement and accelerated payments.

Over the past decade, AblePay has transformed the healthcare payment experience for patients and providers alike. Through its innovative healthcare savings program, AblePay has helped members reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses, improve financial confidence, and gain access to a simpler, more transparent healthcare billing process.

"Reaching this 10-year milestone has been humbling ," said John Fistner, Founder and CEO. "What began in 2016 as a vision to make healthcare more affordable and financially manageable for families has grown into a trusted solution serving health systems, employers, and members across the country. We are incredibly grateful to our provider partners, clients, and members who have made this journey possible. I also cannot say enough about our team. We often hear that members join for the savings but stay for the advocacy. That's a true testament to the care and support they provide every day."

Since its founding, AblePay has:

Expanded partnerships with hospitals, health systems, and physician groups nationwide

Helped patients save millions of dollars in healthcare costs

Improved payment outcomes and patient satisfaction for healthcare providers

Delivered innovative financial engagement tools that simplify the patient billing experience

Continued investing in technology and service enhancements designed to improve healthcare affordability

Received endorsements from 21 state hospital associations

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years, reaching #440 in 2025.



Over the last 10 years, the healthcare landscape has changed dramatically, with rising medical costs creating increasing financial pressure for families. AblePay has remained focused on delivering practical solutions that benefit both patients and providers by reducing financial friction and improving access to care.

"Healthcare affordability remains one of the biggest challenges facing American families," said Fistner. "Our commitment has always been to create win-win solutions that improve the financial experience for patients while strengthening provider relationships and revenue performance. As we look ahead, we are excited to continue innovating and expanding our impact."

The company credits its success to strong partnerships, a dedicated team, and a culture centered around service, innovation, and trust.

As AblePay enters its next decade, the company plans to continue expanding its reach, enhancing its technology platform, and developing new solutions that help healthcare organizations improve patient financial engagement and affordability.

About AblePay Health

AblePay Health is a healthcare affordability and patient financial engagement company dedicated to helping patients save on out-of-pocket medical expenses while supporting providers with improved payment performance and patient satisfaction. Founded in June 2016, AblePay partners with healthcare organizations and employers to deliver solutions that simplify the healthcare payment experience and improve financial outcomes for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit ablepayhealth.com

SOURCE Ablepay Health, LLC