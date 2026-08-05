Abode Extends Home Security Beyond the Front Door with New Sensors

Two new outdoor-rated sensors bring smart monitoring to entry points indoor sensors can't reach.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abode Systems, the leading provider of DIY smart home security solutions, today announces the Garage Tilt Sensor and Outdoor Contact Sensor. These weather-resistant, durable sensors provide reliable monitoring for garage doors, gates, sheds, and other points of entry that traditional indoor sensors don't cover.

Abode Outdoor Contact Sensor and Abode Garage Tilt Sensor

Paired with Abode's automation engine, CUE, the new sensors unlock personalized scenes that optimize real-world scenarios, such as driveway lights that switch on the moment an entry gate opens after dark, or a garage door that closes itself if it's been left open for more than 10 minutes.

"Break-ins usually don't start at the front door. Unlocked side gates or garages present vulnerable access points often left unmonitored by homeowners," said Chris Carney, CEO and Founder of Abode. "We built these sensors because the perimeter of a home deserves the same protection as the inside of it."

Garage Tilt Sensor

The Garage Tilt Sensor detects motion by sensing when a surface changes orientation more than 45° from its resting position in either direction, making it ideal for up-and-over-style or tilt-style garage doors, attic hatch doors, basement tilt windows, and any hinged panel that swings open at an angle. Homeowners receive an alert in the Abode app if the sensor is triggered, like when a garage door begins to open or close.

Compact in size, completely wireless, and discreet in design, the Garage Tilt Sensor is easy to install and blends seamlessly into most environments. It offers up to 10 years of battery life with standard utilization, automatic low-battery notifications, and a built-in tamper switch that flags any interference.

Outdoor Contact Sensor

The Outdoor Contact Sensor is purpose-built for metal gates, sheds, storage units, mailboxes and detached garages. A stronger magnet and wider activation gap reduce the false alarms that plague indoor sensors used outside. When triggered, the mid-size sensor will immediately notify users through the Abode app, allowing them to respond quickly to unexpected activity.

An IP66-rated enclosure withstands dust and heavy rain year-round, and dual tamper switches protect against exposure and interference, adding an extra layer of security for sensors in exposed areas.

Connectivity

Both sensors must be paired with an Abode hub for full functionality and integrate seamlessly with existing Abode systems. Connectivity can extend up to 500 ft under optimal operating conditions, giving homeowners flexibility to cover the full footprint of their property. Easy-to-follow set up instructions guide users through testing the sensor's wireless range prior to installation to ensure its connectivity before mounting.

Availability

The Garage Tilt Sensor (MSRP $34.99) and Outdoor Contact Sensor (MSRP $49.99) are available now at goabode.com.

Abode is celebrating the launch with a limited time offer: the Perimeter Protection Bundle (one of each sensor) for $59.99.

Garage Tilt Sensor: https://goabode.com/product/garage-tilt-sensor/

Outdoor Contact Sensor: https://goabode.com/product/outdoor-contact-sensor/

About Abode

Founded in 2014 by former ADT executive Christopher Carney and part of the Nice group since 2018, abode was designed to be the most flexible and comprehensive all-in-one DIY smart security solution. With a vision of providing ease, simplicity and choice, abode combines a no-contract home security platform with comprehensive smart home functionality. Customers can choose on-demand short-term monitoring with no contract or commitment and abode offers out-of-the-box support for virtually any smart home device on the market including HomeKit, Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, ZigBee and Z-Wave. This powerful platform is delivered in a simple user interface, giving customers an intuitive and easily customizable experience from setup to everyday use. Your home, your abode.

Press Contact:

Peter Girard

Caster communications

401-792-7080

[email protected]

SOURCE Abode