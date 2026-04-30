Abram's Kaizen Program Announces 10-Year Milestone in Online Health Coaching

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abram's Kaizen Program , an online health coaching program for women aged 35 and older, today announced that it has served more than 6,000 clients since its founding in 2014 and currently supports approximately 1,000 active members.

Source: Abram’s Kaizen Program

The program was founded by Abram Anderson, a nutritionist, published author and public speaker who developed the company's methodology after investing, by his account, more than $200,000 in direct mentorship from practitioners in behaviour change, gut health and women's hormonal health. Abram's Kaizen Program focuses on women navigating perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause — a demographic the company says is often overlooked by mainstream weight management programs.

"A lot of women in this age group come to us after trying multiple approaches that didn't produce the results they were looking for," said Abram Anderson, Founder of Abram's Kaizen Program. "Our program offers a different framework. Whether it's the right fit depends on the individual, but the demand we've seen over the past decade tells us there's a gap in the market."

Abram's Kaizen Program uses what the company calls a "Data-Driven Decision" methodology — an approach adapted from the Japanese manufacturing principle of kaizen, or continuous improvement. Rather than prescribing standardised meal plans, clients are guided to track how their bodies respond to specific foods. Monitoring energy levels, digestive patterns and weight fluctuations and use that information to make individualised dietary adjustments.

The program places emphasis on gut microbiome health and hormonal balance, which the company considers relevant factors in weight management for its target demographic. Research published in Frontiers in Nutrition has explored the relationship between gut microbiota composition and metabolic health, including the role of low-grade inflammation.

Program members receive access to a custom mobile application, a support chat with responses guaranteed within 24 hours, optional access to over 20 live coaching calls per week with nutritionists, a year-long curriculum, and an AI coaching assistant. "The goal is for clients to build habits they can sustain on their own," said Abram Anderson. "We want people to eventually graduate from the program, not stay in it indefinitely."

About Abram's Kaizen Program

Abram's Kaizen Program is an online health coaching program for women aged 35 and older. Founded in 2014 by nutritionist and published author Abram Anderson, the program uses a personalised, data-informed approach with a focus on gut health and hormonal balance. The program has served more than 6,000 clients and currently supports approximately 1,000 active members. For more information, visit abramskmtp.com





Media Details:

Company Name: Abram's Kaizen Program

Founder: Abram Anderson

Email Contact: [email protected]

Company Website: https://www.abramskmtp.com/

Location: Los Angeles, United States

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964712/Abrams_Kaizen_Program.jpg

SOURCE Abram’s Kaizen Program