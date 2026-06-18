abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) Announces Final All Cash Distribution Payment Details

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE Amex: VFL) ("VFL") ("The Fund") announced today the payment details of a special distribution, in connection with its upcoming reorganization into Aberdeen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: MFM) ("MFM").

The Fund will pay a $0.024 per share cash distribution on July 7, 2026. This distribution will be comprised entirely of net investment income. The distribution will be paid entirely in cash; no dividend reinvestment option will be available. The details are as follows:

Distribution Amount: $0.024

Record Date: June 29, 2026

Ex-date: June 29, 2026

Payment Date: July 7, 2026

This distribution will be the final distribution paid by VFL prior to the Fund's approved reorganization into MFM. The Fund's shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2026, will receive newly issued MFM shares with an aggregate net asset value equal to their holdings in VFL. Beginning July 13, 2026, such shareholders will be shareholders of MFM. Pricing and transaction details will be announced in due course and will be made available on MFM's website.

At the end of each calendar year, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of the fund's distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the prior calendar year. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about any of these Funds' investment performance from the amount of the distributions.

The Fund's policy is expected to provide a steady and sustainable cash distribution to Fund shareholders that may help reduce the Fund's current discount to NAV. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve these results. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions or the terms of the Fund's policy.

Circular 230 disclosure: To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the U.S. Treasury, we inform you that any U.S. tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.

Important Information

Shares of closed-end funds are listed for trading on national securities exchanges and are bought and sold in the secondary market. The market price of a fund's shares is determined by supply and demand and may be greater than (a "premium") or less than (a "discount") the fund's net asset value (NAV). A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may receive more or less than their original investment upon the sale of shares. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The trading price of a closed-end fund's shares may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, investor sentiment, and other external forces, and is not directly controlled by the fund, its Board of Directors, or its investment adviser. As a result, shares may trade at a premium to or discount from NAV at any given time. A premium to NAV may not be sustained, and a discount to NAV may increase or decrease over time. Investors should consider these risks when purchasing or selling closed-end fund shares.

Shareholders whose fund shares trade at a premium to NAV and who participate in the fund's dividend reinvestment plan should be aware that distributions may be reinvested at prices above NAV, which may adversely affect investment results.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is among the world's largest asset managers, with decades of experience overseeing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. Closed-end funds represent a core component of Aberdeen Investments' client franchise in both the U.S. and global markets. As of March 31, 2026, the firm had approximately $506 billion in assets under management, and Aberdeen and its affiliates managed 27 closed-end funds – 15 available in the U.S. and 12 outside the U.S. – totaling $25.6 billion in assets.

SOURCE abrdn National Municipal Income Fund