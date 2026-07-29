ABSOLUTE RECOMP IS BUILDING THE FITNESS CATEGORY THE INDUSTRY FORGOT TO BUILD

The premium strength brand that grew to nine figures in DFW is taking its uncompromised model national, with locations opening in rapid succession and the most credentialed operators in American fitness behind it

DALLAS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The serious strength athlete has always existed. For decades, the fitness industry built around them without ever building for them. They built brilliantly for the casual member, adequately for the luxury member, and almost never for the person who treats training as a discipline. Absolute Recomp was built to fill that gap, and over the last eleven years, it has proven the gap was real.

Credits: Absolute Recomp LLC.

The brand now operates five corporate locations across Dallas–Fort Worth, each designed personally by CEO Nabil Saeed. Every club is built to the same standard established at the very first location, where the environment itself became part of the product. Geometric LED lighting transforms the training atmosphere, floor-to-ceiling marble finishes define every space, and a massive 100-ft Samsung LED display spans the lobby of their Lewisville location.

But the investment is not aesthetic alone. It is functional, measurable, and built around the way serious athletes actually train. Across its five Dallas-Fort Worth locations, Absolute Recomp has deployed between $2 million and $4 million in equipment per club, with individual locations housing more than 400 pieces of strength and conditioning equipment, up to 14 cable towers, multiple powerlifting platforms, and dumbbell selections reaching 350 pounds. A standard big-box gym carries fewer than 150 pieces of equipment total. The comparison is not incidental. That is the point. It didn't grow to nine figures through hype. It grew on the strength of what it built.

Walk into any Absolute Recomp location and the experience is immediate. The atmosphere is charged. The member next to you drove forty-five minutes to be there. The one across the floor has been coming every day for two years. People don't stumble into Absolute Recomp. They seek it out because nothing else compares.

Today, Absolute Recomp is taking that model national. Locations are opening in rapid succession across Lombard, Illinois; Arlington, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and Houston, Texas, with active construction already underway. The brand's franchise map is highly sought after before a dozen locations have been built. Billionaires and professional sports team owners have been turned down for franchise rights.

Upcoming Locations

Lombard, Illinois estimated opening: September 21 – October 10, 2026

estimated opening: September 21 – October 10, 2026 Arlington, Texas estimated opening: November 20 – December 20, 2026

estimated opening: November 20 – December 20, 2026 Phoenix, Arizona estimated opening: December 1 – December 31, 2026

estimated opening: December 1 – December 31, 2026 Houston, Texas estimated opening: December 20, 2026 – January 20, 2027

"We didn't follow a blueprint because there wasn't one worth following. No investors. No playbook. No one telling us what a gym should be. We built every square foot around the people who refuse to settle for average. That standard built every club we've opened, and it'll define every one we build next."

— Nabil Saeed, Founder and CEO, Absolute Recomp

Building the Premium Strength Category

The fitness industry has a long history of brands that started with something specific and became something generic. The serious strength athlete who drove that early loyalty became an afterthought as brands chased broader appeal and lower friction. Absolute Recomp was built on the explicit refusal to make that trade.

The brand calls what it is building the Premium Strength category: high-performance training environment for the member who already knows exactly what they are doing, built to a standard that does not soften as the brand grows. Memberships range from $65 to $80 per month, at a facility built at a cost of $10 to $12 million per location. The combination has produced a member who is not looking for convenience or community programming or guided classes. They are looking for the best place to train seriously, and they find it young enough to stay for life.

The Industry's Best Operators Chose Absolute Recomp

What happened next confirms what the brand had already demonstrated on its own. Chris Rondeau, who co-founded Planet Fitness and served as its CEO for a decade, walked into Absolute Recomp independently, reviewed the financials, and chose to join as Partner, Board Member, and Chief Development Officer. Tim Kurtz, who spent nearly 20 years as a multi-unit Planet Fitness franchisee in DFW, got there first, walking away from a career-defining financial opportunity because he recognized that AR was worth protecting and scaling. Both arrived at the same conclusion without comparing notes.

"After thirty years in the fitness industry, I know what separates a great concept from a great business. Too often, the brand is compelling, but the fundamentals aren't there. With Absolute Recomp, they are. The experience, the operations, and the business model all align. Nabil has built something authentic, scalable, and unlike anything else serving the serious strength community."



— Chris Rondeau, Partner, Board Member and Chief Development Officer, Absolute Recomp

"I have been a franchisee and a franchisor. I have seen what a great franchise system looks like from the inside, and I have seen the pitfalls. I have also been a long-time competitor and when I walked into Absolute Recomp, I saw a product worth protecting and a founder who understood that protecting it was the job. As Chief Experience Officer, I am maniacally focused on an unparalleled AR experience and ensuring we stay true to our committed core demographic. This standard is baked into our DNA."



— Tim Kurtz, Partner, President and Chief Experience Officer, Absolute Recomp

About Absolute Recomp

Absolute Recomp is a premium strength gym brand built for the serious strength athlete. Founded by Nabil Saeed and operating five corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth market, the brand combines a $10 to $12 million training environment with memberships from $65 per month to deliver a physical experience the fitness industry has never produced at this price point. The company is valued at nine figures. To learn more or find a location near you, visit absoluterecompgyms.com.

About Nabil Saaed

Nabil Saeed founded Absolute Recomp in 2015 as a high school sophomore. He began charging for personal training at 15, generated $75,000 in revenue by his senior year, and signed his first commercial lease before collecting his diploma. In 2020, he turned $200,000 in savings into $4.5 million in 90 days by acquiring and liquidating gym equipment from shuttered locations during the pandemic, using that capital to build what he had always envisioned. He is 28.

Media Contact: Emily Hamill, [email protected], (813) 758-3013

SOURCE Absolute Recomp