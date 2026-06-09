ABVX DEADLINE: The Gross Law Firm Reminds ABIVAX Societe Anonyme Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of ABIVAX Societe Anonyme (NASDAQ: ABVX).

Shareholders who purchased shares of ABVX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/abivax-societe-anonyme-loss-submission-form/?id=187550&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: June 2, 2021 to June 2, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Abivax shareholders lost more than 40% of their investment value on June 2, 2026, as the stock plunged from a pre-announcement close of approximately $129.69 to as low as $71 per share midday after rare malignancy cases surfaced in the company's Phase 3 ABTECT ulcerative colitis trial for obefazimod. The market reaction was swift and severe. Trading volume surged to more than eight times the daily average on June 2. Jefferies downgraded ABVX from Buy to Hold and cut its price target from $160 to $90 -- a 43.75% reduction -- citing the cancer signal as a material overhang on the stock's outlook. Short interest climbed to approximately 12% of the float within 24 hours of the disclosure. Notably, the stock had initially rallied approximately 20% in after-hours trading on June 1 when the Phase 3 efficacy data were first released. Within hours, as the rare malignancy cases in the treatment arm received broader coverage, the rally reversed entirely and shares collapsed through the prior close. By the midday trading on June 2, ABVX had fallen more than 45%, erasing all gains since mid-August, 2025.

DEADLINE: January 1, 2999 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/abivax-societe-anonyme-loss-submission-form/?id=187550&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ABVX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 1, 2999. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

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New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm