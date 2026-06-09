AcCELLerated Biologics Announces Strategic Partnership with Forever Labs to Advance Stem Cell Storage and Regenerative Medicine Solutions

Leading regenerative medicine innovators unite to deliver seamless stem cell banking and personalized biologic solutions for physicians and patients nationwide

JUPITER, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AcCELLerated Biologics, a trusted leader in regenerative medicine founded in 2012 by industry veteran Steve Whyte, who has been at the forefront of the biologics industry since 1999, today announced a strategic partnership with Forever Labs, a pioneering company in adult stem cell banking, cryopreservation, and expansion. This collaboration aims to provide physicians and their patients with integrated, high-quality solutions for autologous biologics, including advanced stem cell collection, storage, and future therapeutic applications.

The partnership combines AcCELLerated Biologics' expertise in delivering evidence-based biologic products—such as PRP, adipose, and autologous solutions—with Forever Labs' innovative regenerative medicine infrastructure and services. Patients will benefit from seamless access to youthful stem cell preservation and expansion, enabling personalized regenerative treatments to combat age-related conditions and support long-term healthspan.

Steve Whyte, Founder & CEO, AcCELLerated Biologics:

"We are thrilled to partner with Forever Labs to bring cutting-edge stem cell storage capabilities and infrastructure directly to our network of clinicians and patients. At AcCELLerated Biologics, we have always been committed to providing the highest quality autologous biologics and supporting physicians with reliable tools for regenerative medicine. This collaboration enhances our offerings by incorporating secure, long-term stem cell cryopreservation, empowering patients to bank their own cells today for personalized therapies. Together, we are accelerating the future of regenerative care."

Forever Labs specializes in adult stem cell collection and processing via a minimally invasive outpatient procedure, followed by advanced cryopreservation. Stem cells are stored in ISO-accredited and cGMP-compliant facilities in the United States. This ensures a reservoir of youthful stem cells remains available for potential use in addressing age-related diseases.

Kevin Virgil, CEO, Forever Labs:

"Partnering with AcCELLerated Biologics represents a significant step forward in making fully personalized regenerative therapies more accessible and clinically integrated in the United States. Our labs in Michigan and Florida enable individuals to preserve their biological potential at its peak, with rigorous testing, cryopreservation, and secure long-term storage. We are particularly excited about the opportunities in Florida, where recent state guidelines provide a supportive framework for therapeutic applications using cell culture and expansion. This partnership helps board-certified physicians offer compliant, forward-looking solutions that align with evolving regulations while prioritizing patient safety and innovation."

Florida's updated stem cell legislation establishes standards for the retrieval, manufacturing, storage, and use of autologous stem cell products, including requirements for FDA-registered facilities and accreditation by recognized organizations. This creates a pathway for expanded options such as cell culturing, positioning Florida as both a national and international hub for regenerative medicine advancements while maintaining high safety and quality controls.

Dr. Tad DeWald, MD, Founder & CMO, Florida Regen | Regenerative Medicine Physician, New England Stem Cell Institute:

"Florida is rapidly becoming a premier hub for regenerative medicine, driven by an environment that prioritizes therapeutic innovation and patient access. At Florida Regen, we are proud to be part of this strategic partnership between AcCELLerated Biologics and Forever Labs — a collaboration that represents a significant leap forward for providers at the forefront of regenerative care. By uniting the full spectrum of autologous biologics — PRP, bone marrow, adipose, and exosomes — with stem cell banking and the capacity to culture expand a patient's own cells, we are ensuring that both providers and patients have every tool available to pursue the most personalized, advanced treatment possible."

The partnership will initially focus on joint educational initiatives, physician training, and integrated service packages for clinics in Florida and beyond. AcCELLerated Biologics and Forever Labs are committed to evidence-based practices that advance regenerative medicine responsibly.

For more information about the partnership, stem cell storage options, or AcCELLerated Biologics' full range of biologic solutions, visit accelleratedbiologics.com and foreverlabs.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sharon Bruneau

AcCELLerated Biologics

[email protected]

About AcCELLerated Biologics

AcCELLerated Biologics is a national leader in regenerative medicine, specializing in advanced PRP, adipose, exosomes, and autologous biologic solutions. Since 2012, the company has empowered physicians with high-quality products, training, and support to deliver superior patient outcomes in orthopedics, pain management, and beyond.

About Forever Labs

Forever Labs provides essential regenerative medicine infrastructure to healthcare providers and clinics. Since 2015, we have helped providers and their patients collect, store, and use their adult stem cells for personalized regenerative therapies available today and on the way.

SOURCE AcCELLerated Biologics