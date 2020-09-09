ACCELQ Partners with Salesforce Pre-Release Business Scenario Testing (BST) Program to Underscore and Demonstrate its Leadership in Salesforce Test Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCELQ has partnered with Salesforce Pre-release Business scenario Testing (BST) program to expand its services across both technical platform integrations as well as team and process alignments.

Salesforce pre-release testing is a critical component of business continuity as well as ability to take full advantage of multiple Salesforce releases that happen throughout the year. ACCELQ's Salesforce Universe is the industry leader in Codeless Test Automation solution on cloud that works seamlessly with Salesforce.

"We are so excited to develop this strategic alignment between AccelQ and Salesforce," says Guljeet Nagpaul, Chief Product Officer at ACCELQ. "ACCELQ has been an ISV Salesforce partner and on AppExchange for many years. This alliance enables a combined ability of both teams and platform to provide the best Salesforce Testing and Automation solution to its global customers."

Recently interviewed on Joe Calontonio's Test Guild podcast, Guljeet and Joe discussed the dynamics of Salesforce Testing and Automation. "It is critical that when people work with vendors that those vendors have strategic alignment with companies like Salesforce…..The vendor needs to have the expertise that can shorten the learning cycle for a team that may need to test these applications, by built-in functionality (with systems like Salesforce)," commentary by Joe. Joe is a known thought leader in Test Automation and founder of Test Guild and various other community and online conferences. In this podcast, Joe shared his views on Salesforce Test Automation.

ACCELQ has already added to its Salesforce ecosystem with specialized partnerships like ForeFront, DemandBlue, AutoRabit, Fujitsu and more. In addition, the company recently added Nishan Joseph as VP of Alliances, Nishan possesses more than a decade of experience working with multiple technology stacks including Test Automation Suites. Nishan leads the Strategic Alliances with a goal of building long term fruitful partnerships with Technology, Consultancy and Services Partners alike.

"This (partnership) will enable ACCELQ's ability to help customers really accelerate Salesforce releases and implementations and adopt Continuous Delivery and Integration with Automation across lifecycle," says Nishan. "I am thrilled to be part of this journey with ACCELQ and during this critical period of digital growth across industries."

Entering the Forrester wave on "Forrester's Continuous Functional Test Automation Suite" as a leader in Q2 2020 2020, ACCELQ offers an Agile testing platform for Functional & API Test automation. Customers are able to automate three times faster with autonomics powered codeless natural language automation. Learn more about AccelQ for Salesforce here: https://salesforce.accelq.com/

About ACCELQ

ACCELQ is the only cloud-based continuous testing platform that seamlessly automates API & web testing without writing a single line of Code. Automation integrates with manual testing under one umbrella,making it possible for Agile teams to manage the QA lifecycle more effectively. ACCELQ has accelerated the Digital Transformation for companies in retail, healthcare, travel and grocery industries. The company was also recognized as a leader in Forrester Research 's report highlighting Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q1 2020.

SOURCE AccelQ