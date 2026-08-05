Access Holdings Completes Majority Investment in Reliable Towing

Access enters towing and roadside services, an attractive, resilient, and underpenetrated market within transportation infrastructure





Reliable Towing brings the scale, reputation, and operating foundation to build a leading regional platform





Access will accelerate the next phase of growth, investing in technology, operations, and strategic acquisitions

BALTIMORE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Holdings Management Company, LLC ("Access Holdings" or "Access"), a next-generation alternative asset manager providing investors with access to the lower-middle market, today announced a controlling investment in Reliable Towing Holdings Ltd. ("Reliable Towing"), a towing, recovery, and roadside services platform based in the Pacific Northwest.

The acquisition marks Access' second investment in essential transportation services infrastructure, since the exit of American Student Transportation Partners to CVC DIF in 2025, CVC's infrastructure division, and establishes Reliable Towing as the foundation of a platform Access plans to modernize, institutionalize, and scale.

Access identified towing as a fragmented, demand-resilient segment of transportation infrastructure that has been largely overlooked by institutional capital. The sector reaches customers in unplanned and often urgent situations, when a vehicle breaks down, a commercial fleet is immobilized mid-route, or a roadside emergency calls for an immediate response.

Reliable Towing brings more than 50 years of experience delivering fleet services, emergency recovery, towing, roadside assistance, and impound management to commercial fleets, municipalities, and the communities they serve, coordinated through a network of locally recognized operators. This structure allows the Company to coordinate coverage across regions and vehicle types while preserving the local reputation of each operator.

The towing industry remains highly fragmented, with demand supported by aging vehicle fleets, growing freight and delivery volumes, increasing vehicle complexity, and severe-weather events that drive the need for emergency response. Strong municipal relationships, specialized equipment, and the ability to respond safely and quickly create significant barriers to entry, positioning operators like Reliable Towing as essential infrastructure partners for the fleets, municipalities, and first responders that depend on them.

"Reliable is true to its namesake: It's built a strong municipal base and a reputation for excellence across operations and service to become a leader in the Pacific Northwest," said Kevin McAllister, Founder & Managing Partner at Access Holdings. "We're thrilled to back this team and build upon 50 years of community support to turn Reliable into a regionally scaled, data-driven platform, delivering quality service from the first call."

Access partnered with Paul Parhar, Founder of Collaborative Capital Management, who has more than two decades of experience and previously invested in Reliable Towing. As its Independent Sponsor, Parhar helped establish Reliable Towing as a leading towing and fleet services operator in the Pacific Northwest.

"We built Reliable by bringing together local operators who are the best at what they do and trusted in the communities they serve," said Paul Parhar, Chairman of Reliable Towing. "This next chapter is about investing in our operators, safety, equipment, processes, and leading technology so we can become the preferred service provider for municipalities and commercial fleets throughout the Pacific Northwest, without ever losing sight of the responsive, community-focused service that got us here."

With Access' support, Reliable Towing plans to expand its geographic footprint and service capabilities through organic growth, the continued addition of trusted local operators, as well as the development of data architecture that drives operational excellence using the latest in modern technology.

McGuireWoods LLP and McCarthy Tétrault provided counsel to Access on the transaction. Boughton Law Corporation and Hillis Clark Martin & Peterson P.S. provided counsel to Collaborative Capital on the transaction.

Press Contact

Maeve Couch

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About Access Holdings

Access Holdings is a next-generation alternative asset manager providing investors with access to the lower-middle market. Founded in 2013, Access Holdings has approximately $2.3 billion in assets under management. The firm implements its data-driven operating model -The Access Edge - to partner with lower-middle market businesses in industries essential to the customers they serve. For more information, please visit https://accessholdings.com/.

About Reliable Towing Services Group

Reliable Towing is the largest and fastest-growing towing, recovery, and fleet services platform in the Pacific Northwest. Backed by more than 50 years of operating experience, Reliable provides 24/7 emergency response, towing, recovery, roadside assistance, fleet services, and impound management to commercial fleets, municipalities, and the communities they serve. Built through long-term partnerships with trusted local operators, Reliable combines the responsiveness and accountability of local operations with the scale, technology, safety standards, and operational excellence of a regional platform. For more information, please visit https://reliabletowinggroup.ca/.

SOURCE Access Holdings