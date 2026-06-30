AccessHope Launches CME Program and Clinical Advisory Board to Make Evidence-Based Cancer Care the Standard in Every Community

With treatment gaps identified in 52% of reviewed cases, AccessHope's new initiatives equip community oncologists with NCI‑level expertise and drive better outcomes for all patients

DUARTE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC, a company expanding access to world‑class cancer expertise, debuted two new initiatives designed to strengthen care for patients everywhere: a first‑of‑its‑kind continuing medical education (CME) program built directly from AccessHope's real‑world case review data and a Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) comprised of practicing community oncologists. Together, these efforts empower community oncologists with direct, timely access to subspecialist insights and the positive impact that has on patient outcomes.

"Community oncologists shoulder the vast majority of cancer care in this country, while trying to keep pace with rapidly evolving advances in oncology," said Yousuf Zafar, MD, MHS, FASCO, chief medical officer for AccessHope. "By elevating their perspective through our advisory board and equipping them with data‑driven education, we deliver the latest evidence-based care to everyday practice – not just at major centers, but everywhere patients are treated."

Evidence shows that patients farther from academic cancer centers are more likely to receive care that diverges from current standards – a trend confirmed in an AccessHope peer‑reviewed study published in JCO Oncology Practice. The analysis of 5,137 cases across 50 states found expert subspecialist review resulted in treatment‑change recommendations in 52% of cases, identification of relevant clinical trials in 34%, changes to supportive care in 32% and tumor‑testing gaps identified in 28%, with the largest disparities in disadvantaged and non‑urban communities.

Real‑World Insights Drive New CME Program

AccessHope developed its CME program to foster education with a curriculum based on real-world insights from its own national case reviews. Accredited through PRIME Education, the no‑cost program translates five years of real‑world evidence into seven focused modules:

Anticancer therapy selection

Clinical trials

Supportive care

Imaging and surveillance

Palliative care

Precision diagnostics

Lifestyle and behavioral interventions

The CME program complements AccessHope's clinical model by equipping community oncologists with evidence‑based guidance for improving patient outcomes and targeting areas that can drive the largest reductions in total cost of care.

CAB Connects Community Practice to Protocols

The new CAB creates a feedback loop between front‑line clinical practice and the latest evidence‑based protocols. Community oncologists representing geographic regions across the United States will share their insights about where expert recommendations are needed most and where adoption is difficult, informing AccessHope's review methodology, CME curriculum and research priorities – making the entire model more precise and adoptable over time.

By giving community oncologists a direct voice in how evidence-based recommendations are shaped, the CAB will also deepen the trust oncologists have in the expert guidance, driving adoption across diverse care settings.

"Elevating community oncologists through the CAB, equipping them through the CME program and grounding both efforts in peer‑reviewed evidence, AccessHope is building a system where geography no longer determines the quality of cancer care," Dr. Zafar added. "When every clinician can act on the latest evidence, every patient has a better chance at the best possible outcome."

About AccessHope

AccessHope is a cancer care benefit that provides automatic, equitable access to leading-edge cancer expertise. Through partnerships with National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers (NCI-CCCs), AccessHope uses technology to systematically bring subspecialized expertise directly to community-based care, allowing members to receive the most advanced cancer care while continuing treatment with their local oncologist. Experts at NCI-CCCs review every cancer case to help align treatment, supportive care and clinical trial access, resulting in improved outcomes for patients and measurable value for employers and health plans. Today, AccessHope serves more than 10 million members through over 800 organizations, including more than 80 Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AccessHope