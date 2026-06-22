Acclaimed Online Magazine The Rumpus Rebrands for New Era Under Literary Legend Roxane Gay and 'Design Matters' Debbie Millman

Unveiling fresh identity, expanded community initiatives, and renewed commitment to fearless storytelling

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rumpus, the acclaimed independent literary magazine dedicated to amplifying both emerging and established voices, is proud to announce a transformative new era under the ownership of literary icon Roxane Gay and renowned designer and the lauded Design Matters host Debbie Millman. Since acquiring the publication in May 2025, the powerhouse duo has spent the past year evolving the magazine's visual identity and editorial vision. Together, their leadership team aims to build upon The Rumpus's fifteen year legacy by expanding its reach through high-impact cultural programming, bridging the online literary community with real-world engagement. Their vision centers on inspiring a new generation of readers while offering their loyal community a refreshed, emboldened version of the editorial excellence they have long championed.

Roxane Gay and Debbie Millman photographed by Emmie America

"Literature creates connection, empathy, and possibility," said Gay. "The Rumpus has long been a space where writers can take risks and readers can encounter perspectives that move them. Debbie and I are honored to steward the publication into its next era where the most vital voices of our time don't just exist - they thrive and lead the conversation."

To mark this transition, The Rumpus has debuted a complete visual overhaul led by renowned creative designer Santiago Carrasquilla, founder of the award-winning firm ArtCamp. The redesign reflects the publication's renewed energy and evolving vision while honoring its independent literary roots. The new online home offers an enhanced reader experience, prioritizing accessibility and providing a platform for all storytellers - from classically trained authors to emerging writers finding their voice for the first time - who wish to express themselves through the power of short fiction, essays, poetry, cultural criticism, and comics. This vibrant, diverse online space is built to ensure every unique voice finds its audience.

"The Rumpus has always been a beacon for the unfiltered and the authentic," said Millman. "Our goal is to honor that fifteen year legacy while designing a more expansive, experimental and inclusive future; one where the intersection of literary excellence and raw human expression creates a community that is as visually dynamic as it is intellectually profound."

The new era begins with a slate of ambitious editorial and community initiatives, including the inaugural launch of The Rumpus Pride 30 during Pride Month. Inspired by iconic cultural lists, The Rumpus Pride 30 will celebrate thirty essential LGBTQ+ writers and works from The Rumpus archives, hand-selected by Gay, Millman, deputy editor Noah Rosenzweig and The Rumpus editorial team. Throughout June, readers will receive a curated anthology featuring essays, excerpts, and original work from featured contributors, alongside social content and conversions spotlighting queer literary voices such as Melissa Febos, Saeed Jones, Alejandro Varela and more.

Fueling this mission, The Rumpus delivers fresh, daring writing five days a week, remaining fiercely committed to risk-taking voices and essential perspectives. From the intimate connection of Letters in the Mail to immersive live programming and boundary-pushing editorial projects, The Rumpus isn't just a magazine - it's a global home fostering a thriving, vibrant literary community for readers and writers everywhere. Now, with Gay and Millman at the helm, The Rumpus is poised to expand its legacy as a vital home for daring voices and excellence-driven storytelling.

Readers can support the magazine's mission by joining the Rumpus Membership program or signing up for the beloved Letters in the Mail series. For more information, visit TheRumpus.net and follow @the_rumpus on Instagram.

About The Rumpus:

Founded in 2009, The Rumpus is an influential independent online literary magazine dedicated to fostering community and championing diverse perspectives. For over fifteen years, the publication has served as a premier platform for emerging and established voices, publishing original fiction, poetry, essays, interviews, comics, and cultural criticism that challenge, provoke, and inspire. Work published in The Rumpus has consistently earned the literary world's highest honors, including Pushcart Prizes, PEN America awards, Best American anthology selections, and Best of the Net recognitions. Today, The Rumpus remains committed to deepening cultural conversations and elevating work that drives a better understanding of the human experience. Alongside Debbie Millman and Roxane Gay, The Rumpus is co-published by Ruth Ann Harnisch and Sukey Novogratz.

Media Contacts:

Kate Nelson

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Nicole Marzan

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Joanne Lauren Martins

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SOURCE The Rumpus