Accord Healthcare Launches Sugammadex Injection, Expanding Access to Neuromuscular Blockade Reversal During Surgery

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc., a leading generic pharmaceutical company, committed to improving access to affordable medicines, today announced the launch of Sugammadex Injection, indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adult and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery.

Sugammadex Injection is available in 200 mg/2 mL and 500 mg/5 mL single-dose vials for intravenous administration.

The addition of Sugammadex Injection expands Accord Healthcare's portfolio and reinforces the company's commitment to increasing access to important treatment options for healthcare providers and their patients.

Important Safety Information

You should not receive Sugammadex Injection if you have a known hypersensitivity to sugammadex or any of its components. Sugammadex Injection can cause serious side effects including:

Anaphylaxis and severe hypersensitivity reactions. Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported. Healthcare providers should be prepared to recognize and manage these reactions.

Marked bradycardia and cardiac arrest. Cases of severe slowing of the heart rate, including some that resulted in cardiac arrest, have occurred within minutes after administration. Patients should be monitored for hemodynamic changes, and treatment such as atropine may be required.

Respiratory complications. Ventilatory support is required until adequate spontaneous breathing and the ability to maintain a patent airway are restored. Continued monitoring is necessary because residual or recurrent neuromuscular blockade may occur after reversal.

Recurrence of neuromuscular blockade. Inadequate dosing, displacement interactions, or administration of medicines that potentiate neuromuscular blockade may lead to recurrence of muscle weakness and respiratory compromise.

Drug interaction effects. Concomitant use of certain medications, including toremifene, may delay recovery. Sugammadex may also reduce the effectiveness of hormonal contraceptives, and patients using hormonal contraception should use an additional nonhormonal contraceptive method for 7 days following administration.

Risk of coagulopathy and bleeding. Changes in coagulation parameters have been observed following administration and should be considered in patients at risk for bleeding complications.

Use in patients with severe renal impairment. Sugammadex is not recommended in patients with severe renal impairment because elimination may be prolonged.

The most common side effects of Sugammadex Injection in adults include vomiting, pain, nausea, hypotension, and headache. In pediatric patients 2 to less than 17 years of age, the most common side effects are pain, vomiting, and nausea. These are not all the possible side effects of Sugammadex Injection. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found in our Prescribing Information.

For more information, please visit the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

About Accord Healthcare US

Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord Healthcare is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord Healthcare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 85 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord Healthcare website.

References:

Sugammadex Injection. Prescribing Information. Accord Healthcare.

Media Contact:

Lauren Wheeler

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Accord Healthcare US