Accordia Health Celebrates National Health Center Week by Honoring Community Partnerships and Expanding Access to Care

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accordia Health is proud to join community health centers nationwide in celebrating National Health Center Week (August 3-9), recognizing the vital role health centers play in providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to Alabama communities.

Throughout the week, Accordia Health will celebrate the patients, providers, staff, and community partners who help fulfill its mission to make healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

As part of the celebration, local municipalities and county leaders will issue National Health Center Week proclamations recognizing the impact community health centers have on improving health outcomes and strengthening communities. Accordia Health will also host community tours at several clinic locations, giving elected officials, community leaders, and partners an inside look at the comprehensive care available to patients daily.

"National Health Center Week is an opportunity to celebrate the partnerships that allow us to serve our communities while also raising awareness about the important role community health centers play in improving access to care," said Tuerk Schlesinger, CEO of Accordia Health. "We are grateful for the support of our local leaders, community organizations and healthcare teams who help us provide quality care close to home."

Accordia Health provides comprehensive primary care services for patients of all ages, including:

Family medicine





Pediatrics





Women's health





Behavioral health





Dental care





Pharmacy services





Chronic disease management





Preventive care and wellness visits

As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Accordia Health is committed to ensuring every patient has access to care, offering services regardless of insurance and providing a sliding fee discount program for those who qualify.

Over the past year, Accordia Health has expanded access to healthcare by opening new locations, welcoming additional providers, and strengthening partnerships throughout the communities it serves.

"Every day we see the difference accessible healthcare makes in our patients' lives," Schlesinger said. "Whether it's a child receiving a well visit before school starts, someone managing a chronic illness, or a family receiving behavioral health services, we're honored to be part of their healthcare journey."

National Health Center Week has been celebrated for more than 40 years to recognize the nation's community health centers and the millions of patients they serve each year. Today, community health centers care for more than 32 million Americans, helping improve health outcomes while reducing barriers to care.

Community members interested in learning more about Accordia Health's services or scheduling an appointment are encouraged to visit www.accordiahealth.org or call the clinic nearest them.

ABOUT ACCORDIA HEALTH

Accordia Health is a leading provider of comprehensive health services, deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve in Alabama. Operated by AltaPointe Health, our team of dedicated professionals offers a wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services to individuals of all ages. Accordia Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center and offers a sliding fee discount program.

SOURCE Accordia Health