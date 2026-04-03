LONDON, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies continue to evolve, the fintech industry is accelerating its transformation towards automated and systematic infrastructure. Companies are building next-generation technology frameworks using algorithms and data models to improve decision-making efficiency and support more complex application scenarios.

Against this backdrop, AccuQuant announced the completion of a $20 million funding round. The round was led by seasoned investors from the digital asset and fintech sectors.

AccuQuant Secures $20 Million in Funding to Advance AI-Driven Financial Infrastructure

The funds will primarily be used to advance the company's ongoing development in artificial intelligence technology, system architecture, and automated infrastructure, further enhancing the system's capabilities in data analysis, execution efficiency, and stability.

KHAN, Abid Mehmood, Director of AccuQuant stated, "This funding round provides crucial support for our continued advancement in AI and automation systems. We will continue to increase investment in technology research and development and system optimization to build more efficient and stable infrastructure capabilities. The industry is gradually shifting from a human-centric operating model to a data- and algorithm-driven, systemic structure. We hope to provide long-term support for this transformation through the construction of the infrastructure layer."

Use of Funds and Development Direction

This round of financing will be primarily used for the following:

Continuously improving artificial intelligence and data analysis capabilities' Optimizing the stability and scalability of system architecture Strengthening automated execution and risk control mechanisms Improving product experience and feature design

AccuQuant stated that it will continue to increase investment in technology and products to adapt to ever-changing market demands and promote the application of related technologies in a wider range of scenarios.

About AccuQuant

AccuQuant is a fintech platform focused on artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies, dedicated to building automated and systematic decision-making infrastructure. The company develops a scalable technology system by integrating machine learning and multi-dimensional data analytics capabilities to support the evolving digital financial applications.

Official website: accuquant.com

Contact

AMIN, Mamoona

[email protected]

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SOURCE AccuQuant