Acer Listed on 2026 Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index

TAIPEI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its inclusion in the 2026 Dow Jones Best-in-Class (DJBIC) World Index for the second time, and is one of only four companies selected in the THQ (Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics) industry. This year, Acer received full marks across various categories: Transparency & Reporting, Policy Influence, Energy, and Customer Relationship Management, reflecting the company's comprehensive efforts in sustainable governance, information disclosure, and operational management. Acer was also named among the top 10% of companies in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, further demonstrating its continued recognition in global sustainability assessments.

The DJBIC World Index comprises global sustainability leaders identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook covers more than 9,200 companies worldwide, with only 848 companies selected. Acer stood out through concrete and continuous sustainability actions, underscoring its long-term commitment and progress across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions.

Acer continues to advance its environmental sustainability commitments across multiple fronts, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency, and strengthening overall productivity. In 2025, Acer achieved several significant milestones: the use of post-consumer recycled plastics in computers and monitors reached 21%, renewable energy use across the Acer Group extended to 60%, and key suppliers committing to RE100 or setting Science Based Targets (SBTs) expanded to 81%, demonstrating tangible progress in Acer's low-carbon transition journey. In addition, Acer introduced electric trucks in the pan-European region last year and has been working with logistics partners to advance sustainable marine and aviation fuel solutions.

Acer's environmental, social, and governance endeavors have continued to receive international recognition over the past year. The company was:

Named among the world's 2,000 most influential companies in the World Benchmarking Alliance's SDG2000, ranked 17 th globally in the Digital Inclusion Benchmark among 200 companies, and ranked 132 nd globally in the Social Benchmark among 2,000 companies.

globally in the Digital Inclusion Benchmark among 200 companies, and ranked 132 globally in the Social Benchmark among 2,000 companies. Recognized on the 2025 CDP Climate Change A List, the highest rating, based on CDP's assessment of companies' disclosure and management performance regarding climate-related risks, emissions reduction actions, target setting, and transparency.

Included in the Clean200™ list for the third consecutive year, recognizing Acer among the world's 200 largest publicly traded companies by clean revenue. The recognition reflects Acer's revenue generated from environmentally conscious products and services aligned with the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy, underscoring the company's tangible contribution to the green transition and sustainable economy.

Selected for the FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index [1] supported by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting Acer's performance in ESG management and financial performance.

supported by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting Acer's performance in ESG management and financial performance. A constituent of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the 10th consecutive year.

[1] First Taiwan domestic benchmark developed using FTSE ESG Ratings and data model, developed in partnership with Taiwan Stock Exchange's (TWSE) wholly-owned subsidiary, Taiwan Index Plus Corp. (TIP).

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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SOURCE Acer