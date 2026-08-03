ACI Investors Have Opportunity to Join Albertsons Companies, Inc. Fraud Investigation with SBS Law

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP ("SBS"), a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (" Albertsons" or "the Company") (NYSE: ACI) for violations of the securities laws.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Albertsons reported its Q1 2026 financial results on July 23, 2026. The Company missed analyst expectations and reduced its full-year EPS outlook. Based on this news, shares of Albertsons fell sharply.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall or David Schwartz of Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected]

WHY SBS? Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. Bringing together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz, SBS is dedicated to aggressively advocating for every investor.

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CONTACT:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Andrew Brown, Esq.,

David Schwartz, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP