The company's evolution reflects expanded capabilities to help manufacturers scale automation, reduce complexity, and improve operational performance.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acieta, a leading industrial automation integrator, today launched a new brand identity that reflects how the company has evolved to help manufacturers scale automation across entire operations. The rebrand unifies five previously separate business units under a single platform, making it easier for manufacturers to understand what Acieta does, what outcomes they can expect, and how Acieta can support automation needs from early scope through installation and long-term service.

Acieta Unveils New Brand Identity as a Complete Factory Automation Partner. Post this Reducing congestion, lowering costs, and increasing safety on Great Dane’s floor meant finding a better solution than forklifts and manual loading of heavy componsents. Acieta integrated a A FANUC M-2000iA robot—nicknamed HAL—on a 160' Acieta RTU to feed Great Dane's existing welding cells and paint lines, with squaring tables and staging stands to reduce cycle time .

The new identity reflects a business transformation built around customer outcomes: helping manufacturers reduce risk, simplify decisions, and scale automation with confidence.

No Scale, No Sale

One recent project illustrates the scale of that transformation. After an initial engagement in April 2025, Acieta was selected to deliver two parallel production lines for a leading manufacturer facing a critical capacity challenge. The first line reached production by January 2026, with the second following just three months later. Beyond the automation systems themselves, the enterprise-scale program included customized training, lifecycle service support, and spare parts planning designed to support long-term growth.

The capabilities behind programs like these are now reflected more clearly in how Acieta presents itself to the market.

What's New

New Logo and Visual Identity. Bold, direct, confident, and built to reflect the speed, strength, and scale Acieta delivers.

New Website. An all-new website built around the way manufacturers research, evaluate, and invest in automation solutions.

Unified Brand Platform. Brings Acieta's capabilities together as one accountable partner across the automation lifecycle, from early scope through long-term support.

New Brand Ethos. Integration is a team sport. More than a tagline, it's a reflection of Acieta's belief that successful automation requires collaboration – between engineers, operators, technology partners, and customers.

"While our business has transformed dramatically over the past two years, our brand did not keep pace with that transformation and no longer reflected who we are or how we serve our customers," said Olivia Patterson, Director of Marketing at Acieta. "This rebrand reflects the company we've become: a unified automation partner delivering enterprise-scale automation programs that span applications, facilities, and the full production lifecycle."

To explore what's new, visit acieta.com.

About Acieta

In custom automation, the most important decision isn't what to build; it's who will build it. Since 1983, Acieta has partnered with manufacturing and engineering teams to design, build, and maintain automation systems that increase capacity, reduce downtime, and drive long-term growth. Our collaborative process brings your engineers and ours together from the start, working side-by-side and drawing on experience from thousands of successful integrations to develop the right solution. And our commitment extends long past commissioning, with service and support to keep your system delivering results for years to come.

SOURCE Acieta