ACON OPTICS (TWSE: 6820) Strengthens AI High-Speed Interconnect Portfolio with CPO and 1.6T Connectivity Technologies at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON OPTICS (TWSE: 6820), a leading provider of advanced optical connectivity solutions, showcased its latest innovations in AI optical interconnect technologies at COMPUTEX 2026 under the theme "Shaping Next-Generation Interconnect."

ACON OPTICS showcases its AI-Scale CPO Connectivity Solutions, featuring high-precision, high-density Fiber Array Units (FAU), detachable optical connectivity technologies, MPO connectivity products, and advanced optical interconnect solutions designed for next-generation AI infrastructure and CPO architectures.

The company presented a comprehensive portfolio spanning CPO Connectivity Solutions, Optical Connectivity Solutions, and AI Data Center Interconnect Solutions, including high-precision, high-density Fiber Array Units (FAU), Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) connectivity technologies, MicroLED CPO optical interconnect solutions, MPO connectivity products, 1.6T transceivers, and high-speed AOC, AEC, ACC, and DAC solutions.

As generative AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and hyperscale AI data centers continue to drive unprecedented growth in data traffic and computing demands, optical interconnect technologies are becoming a critical foundation for next-generation AI infrastructure. ACON OPTICS continues to invest in high-speed optical transmission, precision optical alignment, and high-density optical connectivity technologies to address the evolving requirements of AI networking and computing architectures.

Advancing CPO Connectivity for AI Infrastructure

At COMPUTEX 2026, ACON OPTICS highlighted its high-precision, high-density FAU and detachable optical connectivity solutions designed for emerging CPO architectures.

These technologies demonstrate the company's expertise in precision optical alignment, detachable optical connectivity, optical coupling, fiber array design, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, enabling scalable and reliable optical connectivity for next-generation AI systems.

The company's CPO solutions attracted strong interest from key players across the global AI ecosystem, including NVIDIA, Intel, Cisco, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, AWS, NTT, HPE, MediaTek, and ASE. Discussions focused on future optical interconnect architectures, AI networking requirements, and the evolution of high-bandwidth optical connectivity for AI infrastructure.

Showcasing MicroLED CPO Innovation

A major highlight of the exhibition was ACON OPTICS' joint demonstration of a MicroLED CPO optical interconnect solution developed in collaboration with Brillink and PlayNitride.

The demonstration combined MicroLED light source technology, advanced optical packaging, and high-density optical interconnect architectures to showcase the potential of next-generation optical communication technologies for AI computing platforms.

The collaboration further underscores ACON OPTICS' capabilities in high-density optical connectivity, precision optical alignment, and advanced packaging interfaces, positioning the company within the rapidly evolving CPO ecosystem.

Enabling Next-Generation AI Data Center Interconnect Solutions

In addition to its CPO portfolio, ACON OPTICS showcased a complete range of AI data center interconnect solutions, including MPO optical connectivity products, 1.6T transceivers, AOC, AEC, ACC, and DAC solutions designed for AI servers, high-speed switches, and large-scale data center deployments.

These solutions are engineered to meet growing industry demands for higher bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced reliability, and scalable connectivity in AI-driven networking environments.

The showcased solutions also attracted attention from leading technology companies and industry partners, including Supermicro, Celestica, Sumitomo Electric, Amphenol, CommScope, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Wistron, Accton, Pegatron, and Foxconn.

Expanding Optical Connectivity into Automotive Applications

ACON OPTICS also presented automotive optical transmission technologies targeting next-generation vehicle architectures, including infotainment systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving applications.

As in-vehicle data traffic continues to increase, optical connectivity is expected to play an increasingly important role in future automotive network architectures by providing higher bandwidth, immunity to electromagnetic interference, and enhanced system reliability.

Driving the Future of AI Optical Interconnects

"AI infrastructure is driving a new era of demand for advanced optical connectivity solutions," said ACON OPTICS.

"We remain committed to advancing high-speed optical transmission, Co-Packaged Optics, precision optical alignment, and high-density optical connectivity technologies while expanding global partnerships and supporting the next generation of AI infrastructure."

By continuing to invest in innovation and technology development, ACON OPTICS aims to strengthen its position within the global AI supply chain and accelerate the adoption of next-generation optical interconnect technologies for AI data centers and high-performance computing environments.

About ACON OPTICS

ACON OPTICS (TWSE: 6820) specializes in optical connectivity solutions for AI data centers, telecommunications networks, automotive applications, and high-speed networking environments. The company's portfolio includes MPO optical connectivity products, transceivers, optical assemblies, Fiber Array Units (FAU), Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) connectivity technologies, and advanced optical integration solutions that enable next-generation communication infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.aconoptics.com.

SOURCE ACON OPTICS