Acrylic Adhesives: Global Markets

The report provides an overview of the global market for acrylic adhesives and analyzes global market trends.It includes market data from 2016, while considering 2017 as the base year.







Estimates are forecast for 2018 through 2023 with a projection of CAGR in the forecast period.Words "acrylic" and "acrylate" have been used interchangeably across this report.







In this report, acrylic adhesive and acylate adhesives mean the same thing.







The different types of acrylic adhesives considered in the report are methylacrylic, ethylacrylic, cyanoacrylic, butyl acrylic, polyacrylic and modified acrylic.The report includes descriptions of application segments such as paper and packaging, construction, transportation, consumer goods, medical and others.







The important processes involved in manufacturing acrylic adhesives and the major functions provided by these adhesives have also been covered in detail.







The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape, including key strategies adopted by the manufacturers and detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the global acrylic adhesives market.







The report discusses technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the acrylic adhesives market.It also explains major drivers & restraints, regional dynamics and current trends within the industry.







The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries such as the U.S., Mexico, Germany, China, France, the U.K., India, Brazil, the U.A.E., etc.







Summary



Acrylics, the short-hand for acrylic polymers, form the basic structure for manufactured acrylic adhesives.Acrylics are classified as salts and esters of acrylic acid while acrylates are esters of acetic acid.







Acrylic adhesives are robust and efficient and can bond with multiple surfaces.







The global market for acrylic adhesives is expected to grow due to high demand in a broad range of applications across the globe.The market is driven by the demand for adhesives in transportation and consumer goods applications.







Additionally, the increasing demand from electronic applications and the increasing popularity of cyanoacrylics is positively affecting the demand for acrylic adhesives.Product substitution associated with acrylic adhesives is one of the major market restraints.







It is important to analyze the market in terms of its drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.







The market for acrylic adhesives is segmented based on form (liquid, paste, tape), chemistry (methylacrylic, ethylacrylic, butyl acrylic, cyanoacrylic, and others), application (paper and packaging, transportation, construction, consumer goods, medical and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America). This report covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges that determine the scope of the market and its trends.







In recent years there has been a major shift in the global acrylic adhesives production which is moving from developed economies, such as Europe and the U.S., to developing economies, such as China and India. Continuous increasing demand from developed and developing countries is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide acrylic adhesives market. Industrial growth in the developing economies is a major driver for expansion of the market during the forecast period.







The Asia-Pacific region is the largest regional market for acrylic adhesives in terms of volume and has high growth potential.Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven by growing demand from the application segments, such as transportation, construction and consumer goods.







Acrylic adhesive manufacturing in China and India are growing, and there is a continuous need for maintenance in the transportation industry.In addition to this, there is an accelerating demand for acrylic adhesives in other countries of the Asia-Pacific region.







All these factors are driving the market in this region.







Methyl acrylic is the largest acrylic adhesive market in terms of chemistry.Cyanoacrylic is the fastest growing market in terms of chemistry in the forecast period.







Globally, methylacrylic demand by volume was estimated to be around REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to reach REDACTED in 2023 ata CAGR of REDACTED. In terms of value, the global methylacrylic market was estimated to be nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to reach REDACTED in 2023, at a CAGR of REDACTED.







The major application areas of the acrylic adhesives market share are paper and packaging, transportation, construction, consumer goods, medical and others.There are various other applications of acrylic adhesives, for instance, it is used as liquid adhesive in industrial sealants, pastes in construction & woodworking and tapes in medical & transportation.







These forms of acrylic adhesives have helped to increase demand, especially in the transportation application.







