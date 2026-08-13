ACT and Acely Team Up to Expand Access to High-Quality, Affordable Test Prep

New partnership brings official ACT® test materials into Acely's personalized test prep platform, helping more students prepare with confidence

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acely, an edtech company combining expert-crafted test prep with adaptive, personalized study plans, today announced an official partnership with ACT, the organization behind one of the nation's leading college entrance exams. Through the partnership, students using Acely will gain access to official ACT materials created by the organization behind the exam itself, helping them prepare with greater confidence for what they will face on test day.

Acely logo ACT Logo

For many students, a higher score can expand college options, scholarship opportunities, and future pathways, yet high-quality test prep has often been out of reach for families who cannot afford private tutoring. Acely was built to change that. With plans starting at $49 per month, the platform delivers a personalized, outcomes-driven experience at a fraction of the cost of traditional prep.

"ACT is dedicated to meeting students where they are," said Andy Taylor, senior vice president, educational solutions & international at ACT. "By integrating official ACT test materials into Acely's innovative platform, we're providing a modern way for students to prepare for test day. It's about more than just practice; it's about giving students a smart, affordable path to success."

Acely has scaled rapidly since launch, achieving 300% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025 and surpassing $10 million in annual revenue just two years after launch. The company has served more than 50,000 families and continues to expand its platform across the SAT, ACT, PSAT, and select AP exams. Its growth has been driven by a combination of expert-developed curriculum, personalized study plans, and performance tracking that helps students study more efficiently and feel prepared on test day.

"With this partnership, students can now practice with official ACT content inside a personalized learning experience built around their goals," said Ron Schneidermann, CEO of Acely. "A few extra points on the ACT can open doors to more college options, bigger scholarships, and real financial relief for families. Every student deserves that shot, not just those who can afford a private tutor."

ABOUT ACELY

Launched in 2024, Acely is a digital test prep platform helping students reach their target scores on the SAT, ACT, PSAT, and select AP exams. With more than 14,000 expert-crafted questions, 50 full-length practice tests, a customized, adaptive study plan, and an AI tutor, Acely delivers a personalized, outcomes-driven experience for more than 50,000 students, with plans starting at $49 per month.

Contact: [email protected]

About ACT

ACT is transforming college and career readiness pathways so that everyone can discover and fulfill their potential. Grounded in more than 65 years of research, ACT's learning resources, assessments, research, and work-ready credentials are trusted by students, job seekers, educators, schools, government agencies, and employers in the U.S. and around the world to help people achieve their education and career goals at every stage of life.

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Acely