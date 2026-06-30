Actia AI Delivers "Agents That Mean Business™"

Collaborative AI solution enables staff and AI agents to work side by side on everyday business tasks

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actia AI today announced the launch of the Actia platform, a business-focused collaborative AI solution that helps companies rapidly deploy AI agents for the workflows they run every day.

Actia AI Logo - Purple

Built around the company's launch message, Agents That Mean Business, the Actia platform is designed for organizations that want practical, operational AI agents rather than standalone chatbots or complex AI development projects. Out of the box, Actia agents act as independent AI actors that communicate with customers, support internal teams, escalate complex issues, and participate in business workflows.

"Businesses do not need bleeding-edge AI solutions," said Mark Potts, Actia AI founder and CTO. "They need reliable digital coworkers they can quickly deploy to answer calls, handle customer requests, support their staff, and work with the systems and workflows they already use."

The Actia platform is organized around four core pillars:

Actia Agents are voice-enabled AI workers that operate alongside company staff and communicate across phone, email, chat, and messaging.

are voice-enabled AI workers that operate alongside company staff and communicate across phone, email, chat, and messaging. Actia Apps are shared applications where agents and staff collaborate on tasks including sales leads, service requests, customer bookings, and other configurable workflows.

are shared applications where agents and staff collaborate on tasks including sales leads, service requests, customer bookings, and other configurable workflows. Actia Roles are pre-trained agent templates for roles such as sales assistant, service representative, or support technician, which companies can customize to match their own processes and playbooks.

are pre-trained agent templates for roles such as sales assistant, service representative, or support technician, which companies can customize to match their own processes and playbooks. Actia Connect links agents to business processes companies already use, allowing them to participate in established workflows rather than operate in isolation.

The Actia platform lets companies control the level of responsibility they delegate to AI. With adjustable autonomy, agents can handle routine tasks independently while flagging complex or sensitive cases for human review. As confidence grows, companies can expand an agent's responsibility and decision-making authority.

Collaboration happens in a shared workspace, accessible via desktop and mobile, where staff and agents work side by side. Team members can monitor agent performance, interact through chat and messaging, review escalations, and answer agent questions when human input is needed.

Unlike usage-heavy AI platforms that can be difficult to budget, Actia AI offers predictable tiered pricing intended to make AI agent adoption simpler for business buyers. Tiers are structured around clear capacity levels and flat monthly fees, with no long-term contracts.

"The Actia platform opens the door for broader AI agent adoption in regular businesses," said Potts. "Actia AI gives companies a practical way to leverage AI agents without hiring costly experts, undertaking complex integration projects, or giving up human oversight."

Actia AI has opened platform access at www.actia.ai where interested companies can apply to join the early-access cohort.

About Actia AI

Actia AI is the collaborative AI agent platform for everyday business operations. Based in Emeryville, California, the company helps organizations deploy multi-channel AI agents that work alongside their existing staff. Actia's hybrid AI technology blends precise, data-friendly computer code with human-friendly AI vector embeddings to support seamless collaboration between automated digital workforces and existing human staff. Built for businesses that want operational, budget-friendly AI rather than complex tools and open-ended usage bills, Actia AI makes capable AI coworkers something any company can put to work in an afternoon.

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SOURCE Actia AI