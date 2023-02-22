ActionCOACH Central Ohio hosts Brad Sugars at Exclusive Business Seminar in Columbus, Ohio

Brad will be live in person to share proven strategies to accelerate financial and personal success

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Yakes, an award-winning top-10 worldwide business coach from ActionCOACH Central Ohio is hosting keynote speaker Brad Sugars, #1 international business coach and best-selling author on March 23, 2023 for an exclusive seminar for business owners and entrepreneurs; Growth in the Fast Lane – Accelerate Business Growth and Lap Your Competition. This one-time-only seminar will be held at the Jefferson Golf & Country Club in Blacklick, Ohio.

This seminar is designed for business owners and entrepreneurs who want to:

Learn from a world-renowned Master of Business expert how to climb the entrepreneurial ladder

Gain financial freedom by increasing revenue and profits

Take their business to new levels of success

Connect with a community of like-minded business owners and entrepreneurs

Work smarter, not harder, and have balance in their life

"I've worked with hundreds of businesses over the years and the biggest trap I see them fall into is trying to grow their businesses by putting in more hours," said Heather. "But at a certain point, more work does not equal more revenue. We're thrilled to have Brad in Columbus to share his proven strategies to help business owners and entrepreneurs scale their businesses and achieve the success they strive for."

Brad Sugars is internationally known as one of the most influential entrepreneurs. Over the course of his 30-year career as an entrepreneur, Brad has become the CEO of 9+ companies and is a best-selling author of over 10 books including Billionaire in Training and Pulling Profits Out of a Hat.

For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/40L9fYB.

About Brad Sugars

Brad Sugars is an international business coach and best-selling author with over 30 years of experience helping businesses of all sizes achieve their goals and reach their full potential. He is the founder and chairman of ActionCOACH, the world's leading business coaching firm, and has coached thousands of entrepreneurs around the globe to success. In addition to his work as a coach and consultant, Brad is a sought-after speaker and has been featured in numerous media outlets, including Forbes, Inc., and Entrepreneur. He is passionate about empowering business owners and entrepreneurs to create the lives and businesses they desire.

About Heather Yakes

The event is hosted by Heather Yakes, a top-10 worldwide ActionCOACH. Heather is an internationally recognized business and executive coach, and employee engagement expert. With 20+ years of experience in the business world, she is committed to helping her clients achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Heather has a talent for helping business owners and entrepreneurs identify areas for improvement and implement strategies for success. In addition to her work with ActionCOACH Central Ohio, Heather is actively involved in her local business community and is a regular speaker at events and conferences.

