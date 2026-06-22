Active International, a global media and corporate trade company, has adopted Comcast AdFusion to modernize and scale broadcast advertising operations across its $1billion+ media footprint





With AdFusion's unified workflow automation, Active International reports faster turnaround and fewer station reach-outs, cutting down the time for complex broadcast traffic workflows

DENVER, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Cannes Lions International Festival, Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) announced that Active International, the global media and corporate trade leader, has leveraged Comcast AdFusion to modernize and scale its broadcast ad traffic and creative distribution operations.

Active International Deploys Comcast AdFusion to Automate and Scale Broadcast Advertising Operations

As advertising operations become increasingly fragmented, time-sensitive, and data-driven, agencies and media organizations are investing more heavily in automation, operational intelligence, and scalable workflow infrastructure to improve efficiency, delivery precision, and campaign execution across channels.

AdFusion combines media buy data, traffic instructions, creative assets, and metadata management into a single platform designed to simplify and accelerate advertising operations across broadcast and digital channels. By automating workflows and improving operational visibility, AdFusion helps agencies, brands, and media organizations reduce complexity while improving speed, accuracy, and scale. In fact, with the help of AdFusion, Active International was able to create and deliver more than 9,000 unique traffic instructions in a single week; and create and deliver more than 450,000 annualized traffic instructions and deliver over half a million creative assets nationwide.

Active International places more than $1 billion in media annually on behalf of brands and agencies worldwide. As advertiser demand, operational complexity, and cross-platform campaign execution continue to increase, the company adopted AdFusion to unify traffic instruction creation, creative asset management, and delivery operations within a connected workflow environment.

With AdFusion, Active International is able to automate and accelerate complex broadcast traffic operations while improving visibility, delivery precision, and operational scalability. The platform centralizes media buy data, traffic instructions, creative assets, and distribution workflows into a unified system designed to reduce manual effort and support high-volume advertising execution.

"AdFusion is helping us manage the realities of high-volume advertising operations while giving our teams greater visibility, control, and efficiency," said Melissa Moschetti, Executive Managing Director, Media, Active International. "The platform has significantly streamlined workflows and reduced manual processes, allowing our teams to move faster, operate more efficiently, and stay focused on delivering smarter solutions for our clients and partners as the business continues to evolve."

The AdFusion implementation reflects Active International's continued investment in automation, operational modernization, and scalable media infrastructure that supports both its teams and partners across an evolving advertising marketplace. As media operations become increasingly complex and campaign timelines continue to compress, Active International is investing in technology, AI, and workflow automation that help improve efficiency, scalability, and execution across its media business.

"Active International operates at an impressive scale, and they needed a platform capable of addressing operational complexity while delivering the reliability required for today's advertising marketplace," said Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming, Broadcast, and Advertising at Comcast Technology Solutions. "We're very proud that AdFusion is able to provide their team with an intelligent workflow designed to reduce manual effort, increase visibility, and improve delivery precision across the advertising lifecycle."

Since implementing Comcast AdFusion, Active International reported significant improvements, including:

Faster turnaround times on advertiser orders;

Fewer station reach-outs due to improved delivery precision; and

Complex workflows completed faster.

To learn more about Comcast AdFusion, visit: https://www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com/adfusion. For more information about Active International, visit: https://activeinternational.com/.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world's leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation's proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, data applications, and cybersecurity & compliance. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, financial service providers, retailers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions.

About Active International

Active International, an AMS (Active Media Services) company, is a global media and corporate trade leader that helps brands, agencies, and media owners unlock greater value, efficiency, and growth from the assets and investments they already have.

For more than 40 years, Active International has evolved corporate trade into a sophisticated commercial model that enables organizations to fund media, reduce costs, and create greater business flexibility through structured value exchange. Working at the intersection of media, technology, and commercial strategy, Active helps partners optimize media investment while leveraging automation, operational intelligence, and scalable workflow solutions to support modern advertising execution.

Active International operates across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia alongside Involved Media, a full-service media agency, and XACTV Network, an AI-driven video advertising platform. Active International is recognized for its award-winning, people-first culture and has earned workplace and inclusion honors across multiple global markets. For more information, visit https://activeinternational.com and https://amsgrowthpartner.com.

SOURCE Comcast Technology Solutions