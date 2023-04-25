Active pharmaceutical ingredients market size to grow by USD 88.74 billion from 2022 to 2027: Increasing number of type II DMFs to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is forecasted to increase by USD 88.74 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.24%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries, the increasing number of type II drug master files (DMFs), and the growing need to focus on core competencies. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers active pharmaceutical ingredients such as Bacitracin Zinc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers active pharmaceutical ingredients such as penicillin and cephalosporins.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers active pharmaceutical ingredients such as Zolpidem Tartrate and Pranlukast Hydrate.

Cipla Ltd. - The company offers active pharmaceutical ingredients such as Abacavir Sulphate.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cambrex Corp., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Indena S.p.A., INTERNATIONAL CHEMICAL INVESTORS S.E., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Viatris Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Market segmentation:

Manufacturing type

Captive APIs



Contract APIs

The captive APIs segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The focus on rising access to affordable medical services has increased the need for access to low-cost medicines and the demand for low-cost APIs. Most innovators engaged in the development of biopharmaceutical products rely on in-house capabilities for manufacturing high-quality APIs. This is because of the increasing emphasis on quality control of APIs and their production facilities. These factors will drive the growth of the captive API segment during the forecast period.

Type

Innovative APIs



Generic APIs

The innovative APIs segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. API is administered intravenously when an infection is severe and other routes may not work effectively. The types of intravenous administration include intravenous injection and PICC line. Infections that can be treated through a brief course of intravenous API include pneumonia, urinary tract infections, intraabdominal infections, gram-negative bacteremia, chronic lung disease, and skin and soft tissue infections. Moreover, prolonged intravenous API courses treat infections of bones and joints and infective endocarditis. Therefore, the increasing incidence of diseases will drive the growth of the innovative APIs segment during the forecast period.

Geography

Asia



North America



Europe



Rest of World (ROW))

Asia is estimated to account for 66% of the growth of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market during the forecast period. In India, companies are highly skilled in manufacturing drugs according to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. They also comply with regulatory requirements of generic-based companies in the US and Europe. In China, manufacturing costs are low. Owing to these factors, the growth potential in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in APAC will be high during the forecast period.

Market dynamics:

Key drivers:

Increasing number of type II drug master files (DMFs)

Evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries

Growing need to focus on core competencies

The number of DMF applications for APIs is rising, and healthcare spending in urban areas is increasing worldwide. DMFs are submitted to the US FDA and contain detailed information about facilities, processes, and materials used in the manufacturing, processing, and packaging of pharmaceuticals. There are five types of DMFs, and type II DMF is the most common. It includes drug substances, substance intermediates, and materials used in manufacturing pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical manufacturers rely on API manufacturers to outsource large volumes of APIs. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the API market during the forecast period.

Major trends:

Increasing patent expiries

Paradigm shift in API manufacturing

Increasing geriatric population

Patent expiries for various pharmaceutical products are increasing globally, which is creating significant opportunities for generic drug manufacturers to enter the market. Generic drugs are as potent as branded drugs but are inexpensive. Therefore, various major pharmaceutical companies are attracting API manufacturers in emerging markets such as India and China. Biopharmaceutical manufacturing is a capital-intensive, complex, and highly technical process. Therefore, outsourcing biopharmaceutical APIs has become attractive due to the lack of in-house manufacturing capacity of small and medium-sized biotech companies. All these factors are expected to support the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

Stringent regulatory environment

High investment cost and concern of huge financial loss

Capacity utilization constraints

The drug development and approval process is highly regulated based on factors such as safety, efficacy, pharmacological data, pharmacodynamic effects, and drug interactions. If a product does not meet any criteria, the manufacturer may receive a complete response letter (CRL). In addition, small deviations in API can lead to large deviations in clinical trial results. Therefore, the presence of a stringent regulatory environment related to drug development may increase drug failures, which, in turn, can hinder the API market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this active pharmaceutical ingredients market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients market vendors

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 88.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.09 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 66% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cambrex Corp., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Indena S.p.A., INTERNATIONAL CHEMICAL INVESTORS S.E., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

