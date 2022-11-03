Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 17 Vendors and 10 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market share is expected to increase by USD 1524.49 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.72% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market is estimated at 5.49% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-HIGH during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

One of the core components of the customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Moreover, this report also provides the impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ), which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

The Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Strategic Alliances, Acquisitions, and Brand of 17 Vendors Listed Below –

Athersys Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Medtronic Plc

NoNO Inc.

SanBio Co Ltd.

Stryker Corp.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison, and Y-O-Y Growth of Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Industry Segment

The market is segmented by Type (Thrombolytics, Anticoagulants, Antiplatelets, and Antihypertensives) and Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, and Online pharmacies).

and By Type – Thrombolytics segment shows a gradual increase in demand during 2023-2027.

shows a gradual increase in demand during The high market share of this segment is attributed to the availability of the US FDA-approved AIS therapeutic, IV alteplase, for the treatment of AIS in 1987. Activase produces improved neurological outcomes in a large number of AIS patients, which results in a high adoption rate among general physicians and patients, thus, bolstering market growth.

High-risk factors, such as obesity, atherosclerosis, hypertension, and old age are notably driving the acute ischemic stroke (AIS) therapeutics market growth.

One-third of people, who had an untreated transient ischemic attack, suffered a major stroke within a year. According to the World Stroke Organization, currently, 15-16 million people suffer from stroke globally, while 5.8-6 million people die from it. High-risk factors, such as obesity, atherosclerosis, hypertension, and old age, are the major contributors to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 10 Countries of Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Industry Segment.

The market is segmented by Geography into North America (The US and Canada ), Europe (The UK, Germany , France , and Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China and India ), (ROW) Rest of World ( Brazil , Argentina , and Colombia ).

North America is projected to contribute 38% of market growth by 2027. North America was the most significant contributing region in the global acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market, primarily owing to the availability of various diagnostics and drugs for the treatment of stroke in countries such as the US and Canada . The expected approval of late-stage pipeline molecules, such as BIIB093 (intravenous glibenclamide), BRILINTA, MultiStem, and NA-1, is also expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 had a negative impact on various industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, in the global market. On the other hand, it had a positive impact on the growth of the global AIS therapeutics market in 2021. The pandemic has increased the use of AIS therapeutics in healthcare facilities in the region owing to the high risk of getting an AIS as a medical complication following a COVID-19 infection, which is likely to drive the growth of the regional AIS therapeutics market. The outbreak, which has claimed over 244,449 lives in the US, has prompted vendors to come up with new business strategies, such as early diagnosis and home care to deal with the increased demand for AIS therapeutics. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global AIS therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market share is expected to increase to USD 3.99 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 177.85 million from 2021 to 2026.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1524.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Athersys Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Medtronic Plc, NoNO Inc., SanBio Co Ltd., Stryker Corp., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

