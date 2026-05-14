AdAction Launches Prism, an Offer Decisioning API for Personalized Rewarded Monetization

New API enables brands, publishers, and loyalty platforms to deliver more relevant offers and rewards experiences through intelligent personalization

DENVER, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdAction today announced the launch of Prism, its Offer Decisioning API designed to help brands, publishers, loyalty platforms, fintech apps, and retail media partners deliver personalized rewarded monetization experiences.

As loyalty and rewarded monetization ecosystems continue to evolve, platforms are increasingly prioritizing more personalized and value-driven user experiences. Across AdAction's ecosystem, partners are shifting away from static offer delivery in favor of more intelligent and personalized experiences that drive stronger engagement, conversion, retention, and monetization outcomes.

Prism enables partners to serve personalized mobile gaming and offer recommendations through a flexible GraphQL endpoint designed to improve engagement, conversion performance, monetization efficiency, and long-term customer value, leveraging AdAction's experience powering rewarded engagement and value exchange across loyalty ecosystems.

"The future of loyalty and rewarded monetization will be shaped by more personalized, value-driven experiences," said Brian Fox, CEO at AdAction. "Mobile gaming has emerged as a powerful form of digital value exchange, and Prism gives partners a more intelligent way to connect users with rewarding experiences that drive engagement and monetization."

Prism is built for apps, fintech platforms, loyalty ecosystems, and retail media environments. Leveraging intelligent decisioning and optimization, the API helps partners deliver more relevant mobile gaming and offer recommendations while improving user engagement, retention, and monetization performance.

Key capabilities of Prism include:

Intelligent offer decisioning and personalization

Dynamic offer ranking and optimization

Flexible GraphQL integrations across mobile and web environment

Support for loyalty, rewarded monetization, and retail media use case

The launch of Prism expands AdAction's growing suite of monetization and engagement technologies designed to help partners create higher-performing user experiences through value exchange while maximizing incremental revenue opportunities.

Prism is currently available to a select group of strategic partners, with expanded partner access expected later this year.

To learn more about Prism and AdAction's rewarded monetization solutions, visit AdAction.

About AdAction

With more than a decade of experience in performance marketing and rewarded engagement, AdAction is a leader in loyalty, value exchange, rewarded monetization, and user engagement solutions. AdAction helps brands and app publishers increase retention, deepen customer engagement, and unlock incremental revenue opportunities across gaming and non-gaming experiences through proprietary technology, AI-driven optimization, and measurable performance outcomes. For more information, visit www.adaction.com.

SOURCE AdAction