Adam McClure Named Lawyer of the Year

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frickey Law Firm is proud to announce that attorney Adam McClure has been named Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants in the Denver metropolitan area.

The "Lawyer of the Year" distinction is one of the most notable honors presented by Best Lawyers. It is awarded to a single attorney in a specific practice area and geographic region, recognizing exceptional professional achievement and a strong reputation among peers in the legal community.

McClure has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2023 for his work representing injured employees in Colorado workers' compensation matters. His practice is dedicated to helping workers understand their rights and navigate the often complex workers' compensation system after a workplace injury.

Throughout his career, McClure has represented clients facing disputes involving medical treatment, wage replacement benefits, permanent disability, denied claims, and other issues that can significantly affect an injured worker and their family. His approach emphasizes diligent advocacy, clear communication, and helping clients pursue the benefits available to them under Colorado law.

In addition to his Best Lawyers recognition, McClure has been selected to Super Lawyers since 2025, further reflecting the professional reputation he has developed among attorneys and within the broader Colorado legal community.

McClure's individual honors complement the recognition earned by The Frickey Law Firm, which has also been recognized as a Best Law Firm®. The firm has a longstanding history of representing injured Coloradans in workers' compensation and personal injury cases and advocating for people facing difficult circumstances following an accident or workplace injury.

The Frickey Law Firm congratulates Adam McClure on this significant achievement and his selection as "Lawyer of the Year" for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants in the Denver Metro area.

The recognition represents another milestone in McClure's career and underscores his continued commitment to protecting injured workers, advocating for fair treatment, and helping clients move forward after serious workplace injuries.

For more information visit https://www.frickey.com/blog/adam-mcclure-named-lawyer-of-the-year/

About The Frickey Law Firm

The Frickey Law Firm is a Colorado personal injury and workers' compensation law firm dedicated to representing people injured in accidents and due to the negligence of others. With decades of experience serving clients throughout the Denver metropolitan area and across Colorado, the firm is committed to protecting injured individuals and pursuing the compensation and benefits they deserve. Want results? Call Frickey!

SOURCE Frickey Law Firm