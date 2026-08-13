Adam Milstein and the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation to Sponsor Panel on K-12 Transparency and Foreign Influence at the 2026 State Policy Network Annual Meeting

The Orlando panel will convene education, national security, and antisemitism researchers to examine who is funding American classrooms and what parents and policymakers are permitted to see.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Milstein, Israeli-American "Strategic Venture Philanthropist," community leader, and co-founder of the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation (MFF), announced today that MFF will sponsor a panel at the 2026 State Policy Network (SPN) Annual Meeting, taking place August 24–27 at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.

The session, "Transparency, Parental Power, and Exposing Foreign Influences in K–12," will be held Wednesday, August 26, from 3:30 to 4:15 PM ET. The K–12 public school system serves the vast majority of American students, yet it faces growing threats to transparency and accountability. From foreign-funded curriculum initiatives to unchecked external influence, parents and policymakers are increasingly demanding visibility into what is being taught and who is funding it. The panel explores how to ensure transparency, accountability, and alignment with American values in public schools.

The panel will feature:

Their arenas differ, spanning parental organizing, curriculum research, foreign funding investigations, and the academic study of antisemitism, but they share a conviction that what happens in a classroom is a matter of public record and public accountability.

"Educational institutions that accept foreign funds must face scrutiny and accountability" said Adam Milstein, co-founder of the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation.

MFF's return to the SPN Annual Meeting reflects the model Milstein has built over 25 years. The foundation supports more than 200 nonprofit organizations and has facilitated over 1,000 collaborations between them, connecting research, legal, media accountability, and education groups so their combined effort outpaces what any one of them could achieve alone. MFF sponsored a panel at the 2025 SPN Annual Meeting in New Orleans on fostering American values and countering radical ideology in education.

About Adam and Gila Milstein

Adam Milstein is an Israeli-American strategic venture philanthropist, businessman, and community leader. Born in Haifa, Israel, he served in the Israel Defense Forces during the 1973 Yom Kippur War before immigrating to the United States in 1981. He is a managing partner at Hager Pacific Properties and a co-founder of the Israeli-American Council, where he served as Chair from 2015 to 2019 and continues to serve on the board. Adam serves on the boards of StandWithUs, Hasbara Fellowships, and several other organizations.

Gila Milstein, born in Morocco and raised in Israel, is a community leader and philanthropist who serves as President of Stand By Me and the MERONA Leadership Foundation. She also sits on the boards of the American-Israel Education Foundation and StandWithUs.

Together, Adam and Gila co-founded the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, which supports a network of nonprofit organizations dedicated to strengthening American values, combating bigotry and hatred, and promoting the U.S.-Israel alliance. The Milsteins live in Encino, California, and have three daughters and three grandchildren.

About the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation

The Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation works to strengthen American values, combat hatred in all forms, and support the U.S.-Israel alliance. Partnering with more than 200 nonprofit organizations and having facilitated over 1,000 collaborations between them, MFF promotes freedom, democracy, and accountability, ensuring that the next generation is equipped to uphold the values that make America and Israel strong. Learn more at www.milsteinff.org.

About State Policy Network

State Policy Network (SPN) is the nation's premier organization supporting and connecting 63 state-based affiliates and more than 130 national nonprofit partners advancing state and local policy solutions that strengthen communities and expand personal freedom. SPN equips leaders across all 50 states with the strategies, resources, and peer connections they need to defend federalism, civil society, and free enterprise. Learn more at www.spn.org.

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SOURCE Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation