ADAMA Appoints Ingolf-Christian Quandt as General Counsel

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today announced the appointment of Ingolf-Christian Quandt as General Counsel, effective August 1, 2026. As General Counsel, Ingolf will lead ADAMA's Legal function, providing legal leadership and guidance across the company's global operations. He will also join the Global ADAMA Leadership Team.

Ingolf joined ADAMA in January 2026 as Deputy General Counsel, where he worked closely with the company's leadership team and Legal organization to support strategic priorities, strengthen legal partnerships across the business, lead and oversee significant litigation matters, and advance key governance and compliance initiatives.

Prior to joining ADAMA, Ingolf spent more than 13 years at Syngenta, serving in several senior legal leadership roles. He joined Syngenta after spending more than eight years in private practice at a leading international law firm. Most recently, he was Head Legal EAME and Legal Counsel DACH, leading legal support across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Earlier, as Lead Counsel M&A and Corporate Venture Capital, he was responsible for the legal aspects of Syngenta's global mergers and acquisitions activities and venture capital transactions.

Ingolf holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Corporate Law and Corporate Finance from Duke University School of Law and a degree in Business Law from Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences.

Gael Hili, President and CEO of ADAMA: "Since joining ADAMA, Ingolf has quickly established himself as a trusted advisor and a strong business partner, bringing deep legal expertise, sound judgment and extensive international experience. I am confident that his leadership will further strengthen our legal capabilities and support ADAMA's continued growth and transformation."

Ingolf Christian Quandt said: "I am honored to take on the role of General Counsel at ADAMA. Agriculture is a dynamic and highly interconnected industry, requiring companies to navigate diverse markets, operations, regulatory environments and business opportunities around the world. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organization that supports innovation, enables growth and helps ADAMA continue delivering value to farmers globally."

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com.

ADAMA Contact

Tal Moise

Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.