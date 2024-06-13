ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "WHAT'S YOUR BODY COUNT?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with the 411 from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, they asked over 1000 adults what their body count (how many sexual partners they've had) is, and the results may surprise you.

While nearly 10% of those polled said they had never had sex, 35% said they had only been with one partner. Most respondents (43%) had been with two to 10 partners, while 7% of those polled had been with 11-25 partners. Just over 4% said they had been with 26-40 different people, 2% said they had 41-75 partners, 3% said they had 76-100 partners and 3% said they had been with over 100 partners.

"Most statistics show 4-10 as the average number of sexual partners for men and women, however, the 'acceptable' number varies from person to person," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, CST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Age, upbringing, religion and even geographical location play into what people determine as their ideal 'body count.' Too few, and an individual may feel or be looked at as overly conservative. Too many, and the person may be seen as promiscuous or commitment-phobic. Ultimately, there is no right or wrong answer."

"Adam & Eve encourages adults to enjoy safe, healthy and fun sex lives within their own comfort zones. We are happy to provide a variety of oils, lotions, lingerie and toys to enhance these experiences," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com . For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected] .

SOURCE adameve.com