Adam & Eve Partners with Superhero Satire Series "The Boys" to Launch Ambrosius Adult Toy

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve, America's most trusted source for adult products, has partnered with hit superhero satire The Boys™ for its first-ever adult toy collaboration with a television series: Ambrosius™. The toy is available for purchase beginning today, October 8, on World Octopus Day.

Inspired by one of The Boys main characters, The Deep, and his relationship with the beguiling octopus Ambrosius, this unique collectible is the perfect accessory for fans and stans of the Emmy® award-winning series, now gearing up for its fifth and final season.

This high-end male stroker marks the first time an erotic toy has been crafted from the design of a character in a mainstream television series and offered to the public. It will be available online at adameve.com and in select Adam & Eve stores.

Ginger Vickrey, Adam & Eve's Merchandising Manager, says, "After more than a year of concepting, research and design, we are so excited to bring this product to the public. While sex toys in mainstream television and movies aren't a new theme—think, "Fifty Shades of Grey," "Sex and the City," and "Broad City"—Ambrosius actually puts the fan in the role of a superhero in an all-new, fully immersive way."

Wrap yourself up in an indulgent oceanic experience with the octopus that is much, much more than a friend. The Ambrosius Adult Toy, inspired by The Deep's alleged octopus lover, promises tidal waves of intense pleasure. While there is no motor, battery, or sound enhancement, this toy will give you all the motion in your ocean. The aquatic temptress is hypoallergenic and crafted from 100% body-safe silicone for a smooth and natural feel. To ensure the most epic orgasm, Ambrosius comes with a ribbed and nubbed tunnel for extra stimulation complete with a close-ended design for enhanced sensations. The E-Z grip tentacle fits perfectly in your hand, so your climax is as deep and powerful as the ocean itself. Dive deep into a sea of sensations and let Ambrosius take you on an unforgettable journey.

About Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website. With its longstanding "sex-positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for over 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex-positive experience. Find out more at Adam & Eve.

For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations, Katy Zvolerin.

