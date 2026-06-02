Adams & Reese Expands Global IP Practice Through Targeted Lateral Growth

Firm Welcomes Four IP Litigation and Patent Lawyers with Deep Experience in Entertainment and Emerging Technology; Enhances Intellectual Property and Patent Capabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams & Reese LLP has expanded its Global Intellectual Property practice with the addition of four patent and intellectual property litigation lawyers with deep entertainment and emerging technology experience. Prominent entertainment and copyright IP litigator Richard Busch joins the firm, accompanied by IP attorneys Andrew Davis and David Niemierzycki. Michael Henson, a seasoned patent attorney and one of the legal industry's leading voices on blockchain innovation, also joins the IP team, rounding out the firm's patent practice. These additions underscore the strategic expansion of the firm's IP practice, which has doubled in size in just under two years and continues to build momentum.

Richard Busch, Andrew Davis, David Niemierzycki, Michael Henson

Adams & Reese's Global Intellectual Property practice advises clients worldwide on intellectual property protection, licensing, portfolio management, and related litigation, disputes, and transactions. The team represents clients across Asia, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The continued growth reflects increasing client demand across a broad range of areas, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, entertainment litigation, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, anti-counterfeiting, and cross-border intellectual property matters.

"We are seeing a significant shift in how companies define and protect value," said Mitch Boult, partner and leading member of Adams & Reese's Global Intellectual Property practice. "Businesses today increasingly depend on intellectual property assets that require sophisticated protection across multiple jurisdictions. Our strategy has been to build a global team positioned across IP disciplines. The addition of these colleagues strengthens that vision."

Busch significantly expands Adams & Reese's entertainment, copyright, and intellectual property litigation capabilities. Recognized nationally for high-profile entertainment and copyright litigation, he has secured multiple appellate victories and multimillion-dollar jury awards on behalf of major recording artists, music publishers, songwriters, and entertainment personalities. His work includes representing the Marvin Gaye family in the widely publicized "Blurred Lines" litigation, as well as the precedent-setting Bridgeport Music, Inc. v. Dimension Films case, which established that there is no de minimis defense to sampling a sound recording. More recently, he's represented the estate of the late Parliament-Funkadelic keyboardist Bernie Worrell in a copyright ownership dispute against George Clinton. Busch also represents Salt-N-Pepa in its ongoing appeal against Universal Music Group regarding rights to its master recordings. He is regularly recognized by Billboard, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and National Law Journal, among others, as one of the nation's leading entertainment lawyers.

Henson expands the practice's rapidly growing patent capabilities, particularly in blockchain, AI, software, and emerging technologies. A registered patent attorney with extensive patent prosecution and litigation experience, Henson advises clients across a broad range of industries on intellectual property protection, enforcement, licensing, and portfolio management. A distinguished legal authority in the field of blockchain innovation, he serves as Chair of the Intellectual Property Working Group for the Government Blockchain Association, where he helps lead discussions surrounding the legal and commercial implications of blockchain technology and emerging digital assets. He also served as a former Associate Editor for Frontiers in Blockchain, one of the first peer-reviewed journals dedicated to blockchain technology. Henson joins fellow Adams & Reese patent team members Scott Sudderth, Lin Hymel, and John Scott.

Davis focuses on intellectual property, entertainment law, and complex litigation, with experience representing artists, media companies, and entertainment clients in high-profile copyright disputes. His background includes work on the landmark "Blurred Lines" litigation and prior in-house counsel experience with Warner Music Group, where he managed intellectual property and pre-litigation matters for the company's music portfolio.

Niemierzycki focuses on entertainment law, intellectual property, and complex litigation, advising clients on entertainment and business transactions, copyright matters, and disputes involving creative works. He held multiple federal judicial clerkships and has firsthand experience as a singer, performer, and recording artist, giving him practical insight into both the creative and business sides of the entertainment industry.

"These additions reflect the intentional, strategic growth we are pursuing across the firm," said Gif Thornton, Managing Partner of Adams & Reese. "The expansion of our Global Intellectual Property practice reflects where the market is heading and how we intend to grow alongside our clients."

The Adams & Reese Global Intellectual Property practice group is highly rated in Chambers, World Trademark Review, Legal 500, and Best Law Firms, and has emerged as a go-to legal advisor for global brands doing business in the U.S. In addition, Partner Kristina Schrader serves as Chair of INTA's Anti-Counterfeiting Committee.

About Adams & Reese LLP

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Adams & Reese LLP is a multidisciplinary law firm with a legacy of providing comprehensive legal services to clients across a wide range of industries. With nearly 350 attorneys and government relations advisors strategically located in 20 major cities throughout the southern and western United States, the firm serves multinational corporations, regional businesses, governmental entities, institutions, and individuals in matters spanning more than 50 practice areas including corporate transactions, financial services, litigation, government relations and regulatory compliance, construction, aviation, energy, liquor and hospitality, real estate, and intellectual property, among other practice areas. Founded in 1951, Adams & Reese has expanded its capabilities to meet the demands of an evolving and increasingly complex legal landscape, advising clients through challenging markets, economic cycles, and landmark cases. The firm's attorneys and government relations advisors have built a strong reputation for delivering innovative, results-driven legal counsel that is tailored to serve each client's objectives and needs. For more information or to see a list of services, visit www.adamsandreese.com.

Media Contact: Morgan Wynne

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SOURCE Adams & Reese LLP