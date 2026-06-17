Adams Technology Group achieves SOC 2 Type I attestation for security

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Technology Group, Corp. (ATG), a Microsoft 365 systems integrator specializing in Zero Trust architecture across Identity, Data, and Device for mid-market financial services, healthcare, and professional services firms, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type I attestation for the Security trust services criterion.

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The independent audit, conducted by a certified third-party assessor, confirms that ATG's Zero Trust security controls meet the rigorous standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). To learn more, visit www.adamstechnology.group/security.

"Our clients in financial services and healthcare can't afford a vendor who doesn't live by the same rules they enforce. This attestation is independent proof that we do - and that their identity, data, and devices are in the right hands," said Chris Adams, CEO of Adams Technology Group, Corp.

The SOC 2 Type I report provides clients, prospects, and partners with independent assurance that ATG's security controls meet the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria for Security. Built on a Zero Trust framework - where no user, device, or application is trusted by default - ATG's M365-native approach to Identity, Data, and Device management gives firms the structured, verifiable security posture their compliance programs demand.



This foundation is further reinforced by identity threat detection (ITDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event monitoring (SIEM), and tested incident response procedures - giving clients a complete, scalable security stack. Firms can request access to the report at www.adamstechnology.group/trust

For mid-market firms operating under SEC, FINRA, HIPAA, and state-level data privacy frameworks, security is no longer a checkbox - it is a boardroom issue. ATG's SOC 2 attestation gives internal and outsourced IT teams an auditor-certified foundation to build on, freeing them to focus on what matters most: driving technology ROI and keeping the business running at full capacity.

"We built our practice around the belief that mid-market companies require the same caliber of IT security the Fortune 500 takes for granted. SOC 2 Type I is the proof point that validates that belief," added Chris Adams, CEO.

ATG is actively pursuing SOC 2 Type II certification, with completion expected within 9 months.

About Adams Technology Group, Corp. Adams Technology Group, Corp. is a Microsoft 365 systems integrator delivering Zero Trust architecture across Identity, Data, and Device for high-performing mid-market firms in financial services, healthcare, and professional services. The company partners with clients to maximize uptime, performance, and profitability. Learn more at www.adamstechnology.group

Media Contact: Sue Heffner, Adams Technology Group, Corp. 208-906-8320 | [email protected] | www.adamstechnoloy.group

SOURCE Adams Technology Group, Corp.