AdaptHealth Corp. Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

AdaptHealth guided full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA to $680 million to $730 million on May 5, 2026, and told investors elevated labor costs would normalize. Weeks later the range was reset to approximately $490 million to $520 million.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) investors absorbed a stock decline of as much as 26% after the Company cut full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $680 million to $730 million down to approximately $490 million to $520 million -- a reduction of roughly $190 million to $210 million. Shareholders who lost money on AHCO are encouraged to submit their information here before the investigation concludes. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the May 5, 2026 first quarter earnings call, CFO Jason Clemens told investors: "Given the steps we are taking to moderate labor costs related to the capitated arrangement, we are maintaining our full year guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $680 million to $730 million and free cash flow of $175 million to $225 million." Clemens also stated that "the elevated labor cost is already declining, and we expect to return to baseline in the next few months," and quantified $12.0 million of elevated labor expense expected to normalize by the end of the second quarter.

When guidance was reset weeks later, management attributed the reduction to the Diabetes Health divestiture, a capitated contract, manufacturer pricing, and other portfolio actions. While management referenced these items in the May 5, 2026 earnings call, they did not present them as headwinds expected to materially reduce 2026 adjusted EBITDA or lead to a roughly $200 million reduction in full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Investors who purchased AHCO shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to have their losses evaluated at no cost , or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the AHCO Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether AdaptHealth Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance and representations that elevated labor costs would normalize. Less than three months after those statements, adjusted EBITDA guidance was reset to approximately $490 million to $520 million and the stock declined sharply.

Q: When did AdaptHealth allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AHCO investigation? A: Investors who purchased AHCO stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AHCO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my AHCO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AHCO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP