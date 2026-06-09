Adaptiva's OneSite Patch Wins 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

Industry Recognition Reinforces Adaptiva's Growing Momentum in the MSP Market

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva, a global leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced that its solution, OneSite Patch, has been named a 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a leading global media company recognized for building communities in technology and business through live events and digital marketing platforms. Adaptiva previously won this award in 2024.

OneSite Patch is Adaptiva's autonomous patch management solution that helps organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities at enterprise scale. By combining real-time vulnerability intelligence with automated remediation across Windows, macOS, Linux, and third-party applications, the platform helps managed services providers (MSPs) and enterprises reduce risk faster while simplifying patch operations across complex environments.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from MSP Today," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "The MSP community plays an increasingly important role in helping organizations strengthen their security posture amid a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Effective patch management is foundational to that effort. This award underscores the growing importance of solutions that enable service providers to reduce vulnerability exposure, improve operational efficiency, and deliver greater value to their customers."

The MSP Today Product of the Year Award honors products and services that are reshaping the managed services landscape, delivered through the Channel and purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of end users. OneSite Patch was selected for its innovation, performance, and measurable impact on customers and partners alike.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Adaptiva as a 2026 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, OneSite Patch," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by Adaptiva's commitment to the Channel—empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients."

The recognition underscores a clear shift in the market: MSPs are no longer just executing patching as a task, but relying on more automated, scalable approaches to consistently reduce exposure across increasingly complex environments.

For more information on OneSite Patch or to request a demo, visit: adaptiva.com/products/onesite-patch.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva, the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. IT and security operations leaders trust the company's OneSite Platform and suite of endpoint management products to gain a hands-free, fully autonomous approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and vulnerability remediations. Hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase operational efficiency, reduce risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Adaptiva was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools, recognized for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Adaptiva is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington with offices in the UK and India. Learn more at adaptiva.com, and follow the company at LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. Follow MSP Today on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.msptoday.com.

ABOUT TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

SOURCE Adaptiva